ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Poll: Americans pessimistic about the economy in 2023

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Americans are not optimistic about the economy this year.

A new poll from Gallup found that about 80% of those surveyed expect higher taxes, a higher deficit, and a worse economy in 2023.

“More than six in 10 think prices will rise at a high rate and the stock market will fall in the year ahead, both of which happened in 2022,” Gallup reports . “In addition, just over half of Americans predict that unemployment will increase in 2023, an economic problem the U.S. was spared in 2022.”

Americans have good reason for their economic pessimism.

Inflation has soared in the past two years, and wages have failed to keep up with the higher prices.

Grocery prices have risen even higher than the overall inflation rate, and they show little sign of returning to their previous levels this year.

As The Center Square previously reported , an analysis from GasBuddy predicts that gas prices will rise again this year, peaking at over $4 per gallon nationally this summer.

“The government, the economy and inflation dominated as the most important problems facing the U.S. in 2022, and confidence in the economy remains among the worst readings measured since the Great Recession,” Gallup reports. “This decreased confidence is largely due to the highest inflation in the U.S. in more than 40 years, which a majority of Americans say is causing financial hardship in their household.”

Setting aside economic concerns, Americans expect more partisan gridlock in Washington, D.C., and continued conflict internationally. When asked if they expected if there would be "a peaceful year, more or less free of international disputes," the vast majority answered in the negative.

This pessimism could weaken President Joe Biden's legislative efforts over the next two years. With a divided Congress, a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, and ongoing economic struggles, he may have little political clout to bring about any significant legislative wins before 2024, when all attention will turn to the presidential race.

"Americans are greeting 2023 with great skepticism and little expectation that the economic struggles that closed out 2022 will abate," Gallup reports. "Few U.S. adults also predict the partisan politics that plague the nation will improve, not an unreasonable expectation given that there will be divided government in 2023 after Republicans won control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The public’s predictions for international affairs are similarly pessimistic. However, with their party controlling the White House, Democrats are more hopeful about the year ahead."

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
The Herald News

Sinema, Cornyn lead bipartisan group of lawmakers on border tour

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s newly-independent U.S. senator and a senior Texas Republican plan to bring several of their colleagues to the southern border for a firsthand look at what she calls “Washington’s failure.” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Friday they’re hosting six other senators in El Paso, Texas, and Yuma, Arizona, to “see the many challenges at the Southwest Border, meet with the brave men and women tasked with securing the border, and hear from local law enforcement, community...
EL PASO, TX
The Herald News

Florida AG urges Biden to demand action from Mexico counterpart to combat fentanyl crisis

(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called on President Joe Biden on Friday to “confront Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador” and “demand action” to stop the flow of illicit fentanyl being brought into the U.S. from Mexico by the Sinaloa Cartel and its gang affiliates. The presidents are scheduled to meet in Mexico City on Monday. The White House announced an agenda that excluded any discussion...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy edged to the cusp of becoming House speaker late Friday night as the chamber pushed through a historic 14th vote. He made extraordinary gains in a grueling standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority's ability to govern.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

McCarthy fails to win Speakership as Gaetz casts deciding vote

In a stunning display on the chamber floor late Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (D-Fla.) cast a dramatic present vote for Speaker, which is preventing Rep. Kevin McCarthy from securing the 217 total votes he needs to win the Speakership. McCarthy has 216 votes, with 212 for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and four Republicans voting for…
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy