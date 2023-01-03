Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
What Damar Hamlin Video Reveals About His Injury, According to Cardiologist
The Buffalo Bills safety, who had on-field CPR after collapsing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, may have suffered cardiac arrest, said the doctor.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night
Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
Buffalo Bills Announce Update On Damar Hamlin This Tuesday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills just offered the latest on Damar Hamlin's status. In a tweet posted this Tuesday afternoon, the Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit. Today, he remains in that unit and is in critical condition. "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the ...
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly improving, with his vitals back to normal after he was taken to the hospital. His marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney of Jaster Athletes confirmed the development, noting that Hamlin has been put to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.” Doctors are currently […] The post Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors
The Michigan Wolverines lost their shot at the College Football Playoff final after falling to TCU on Saturday. Rumors immediately swirled that they could also potentially lose their head coach in Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been speculated as a potential NFL head coaching target throughout the season as Michigan emerged as one of the college […] The post Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update
It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith: Buccaneers 'don’t deserve a day off' vs. Falcons
Stephen A. Smith believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should play to win at the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday even though the Bucs are locked in as the NFC's No. 4 playoff seed. "The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite all of their troubles, have the second-ranked passing attack in the entire National Football League," Smith said during ESPN's "First Take," per the Joe Bucs Fan website. "They’ve got the worst running attack.
Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season
Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson gets a major injury update ahead of must-win Week 18 game vs. Browns
Multiple Pittsburgh Steelers players are nursing injuries heading into the Week 18 home matchup against the Cleveland Browns, including Diontae Johnson. The Steelers sidelined Johnson from practice on Wednesday due to his hip injury. The versatile wideout did make a return to practice on Thursday, where he took part in the entirety of the session […] The post Steelers WR Diontae Johnson gets a major injury update ahead of must-win Week 18 game vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: ESPN Anchor Changes Her Opinion On Stetson Bennett
ESPN anchor Elle Duncan is a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. However, she initially wasn't thrilled when quarterback Stetson Bennett decided to return for a fifth college football season. Understandably, she's since changed her tune on this matter. “I’m riding (the bandwagon) baby,” Duncan said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “Let’s...
