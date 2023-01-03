ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Lake George library adjusts hours due to understaffing

By Jessie House
 2 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Caldwell-Lake George library will be closed on Tuesdays until further notice. The library reports they will return to normal hours when they are fully staffed.

The library located at 336 Canada Street in Lake George also explains they won’t have late fees any longer. The library will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

