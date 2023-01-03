Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Attleboro's acting mayor sworn into office
(WJAR) — Attleboro's acting mayor was sworn in Wednesday night. City Council President James Dilisio took the oath of office to serve as the city's interim mayor. He is stepping in after former Mayor Paul Heroux was sworn in as the new Bristol County sheriff Tuesday night. A special...
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor discusses reasoning behind removal of homeless encampment
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A small homeless encampment in Woonsocket was removed Wednesday morning, a decision the city's mayor says was in part due to sanitation and safety issues in the area. The encampment was along Truman Drive and near the wooded area by the river. Stanley Rowe told...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
Teacher in Mattapan sent to hospital when intervening in fight between girls at Boston school
BOSTON — A Boston school teacher was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after intervening in a fight between a group of girls, according to police. The fight happened after school near the campus of the Young Achievers Science And Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan. Officials said the...
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
capeandislands.org
Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Cape Cod for first time since being elected
Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Cape Cod today for the first time since her historic victory in November’s gubernatorial election. Her arrival in South Yarmouth drew more than 100 people, including lawmakers, community leaders, and activists. The who’s who event was held in the old Riverway restaurant space, where the nonprofit organization Family Table Collaborative (FTC) cooks and serves meals for those struggling with food security across the region.
Swansea man injured in motorcycle crash
A Swansea man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Middleboro over the weekend, according to authorities.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
Turnto10.com
Warwick Mayor Picozzi discusses what's next for the city during inauguration
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Frank Picozzi officially took the oath Tuesday to serve the people of Warwick as mayor once again. "It's a big honor. It was never a goal of mine to be mayor. I thought things needed to be done differently, people asked me to step up and I did," Picozzi said Tuesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts
Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail
After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
ABC6.com
Law enforcement expert reacts to cyber hacks in Massachusetts schools
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Cyber attacks have affected two schools in Bristol County in the past few weeks. In Swansea, all public schools in town were closed Wednesday after a ransomware attack at Case High School shut down the district’s network. It’s unknown at this time how hackers...
whdh.com
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
Turnto10.com
Mayor Smiley recommends four new Providence School Board members
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Brett Smiley announced his recommendations for four new members to the Providence School Board. Smiley submitted the names of Toni Akin, George Matouk, Erlin Rogel and Carolina Roberts-Santana to the Providence City Council. “Each of these individuals brings knowledge, expertise, and a professional skill...
Turnto10.com
Charges dropped against men in Newport brawl
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Charges against two men involved in a brawl with a Newport detective in June have been dismissed. Attorney Christopher Millea represents Dennis Engelson. "At the end of the day, this is the best thing for my client. He got his charge dismissed. He certainly has...
Turnto10.com
Mayor Brett Smiley looks to make Providence 'the best-run city in America'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence has a new mayor. Brett Smiley took the oath of office during a ceremony on Monday afternoon, with his husband by his side. “Serving as our city’s 39th mayor is the honor of my lifetime,” Smiley told the crowd attending the inauguration held at the newly-renovated Providence Public Library.
