National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
National park in Florida shut down after hundreds of migrants make landfall
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend, officials said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles...
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned
Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
Val Demings Announces $18 Million in Federal Funds from Omnibus for Central Florida District
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., recently showcased her support for the federal omnibus which will send $18 million for public safety, health care, and the economy to her Central Florida district. $3,000,000 for OUC: Eight New High-Speed Charging Hubs for Electric Vehicles. $2,805,363 for LYNX: New Pine Hills Bus Transfer...
WSVN-TV
Officials: Four more migrant landings in the Florida Keys
ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The migrant crisis in the Florida Keys is showing no signs of slowing down. Monroe County officials confirmed four more landings, Wednesday. Now, two senators from the Sunshine State are demanding action from the federal government. The numbers are unprecedented as more migrants arrived in Islamorada.
FOX 28 Spokane
Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
Maybe we should ban e-bikes on the Pinellas Trail | Letters
Walking the Pinellas Trail should not be hazardous to your health | Column, Dec. 29. A tip o’ the bike helmet to columnist Richard Morea for noting the menace of motorized vehicles on the supposedly “non-motorized” Pinellas Trail. Today, I took my trusty, rusty Schwinn three-speed on the trail. It’s a mixed-use path, with traditional users (dog walkers, runners and “human-powered” bikers like me) sharing a narrow band with motorized bikes, scooters and e-skateboards. Riders of the motorized vehicles generally lack helmets, manners or empathy. Today, a guy who blew past me at 20 mph was busy texting, an example of technology in the hands of idiots.
WDW News Today
Disney Dream Cruise Ship Turns Around to Rescue Man Floating in the Gulf of Mexico
It was a fairly routine sailing aboard the Disney Dream, with guests fresh off a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and on the way to Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. Until a man was seen in the water far off the coast of Cuba. According to passengers aboard the Disney...
Tom Brady, Ron DeSantis and Ian: Florida’s biggest news stories of 2022
As the calendar turns anew, it’s time to wrap up the year that was. Last week we counted down the first half of our list of the top 20 Florida and Tampa Bay news stories of 2022, as chosen by Tampa Bay Times journalists. This week it’s time for the top 10.
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists
Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.
Florida senator files bill to change state bird to scrub-jay from mockingbird
Some Florida lawmakers are pushing to change the state bird, again. Florida's official avian has been the mockingbird since 1927, but it's not a state native.
The Best City To Live In If You're Retired
This is the best city to live in for retirement, offering a high quality of life, accessibility, and infrastructure, and for a relatively low cost.
travelawaits.com
Disney Cruise Line Announces Full Itinerary To Caribbean, Mexico In 2024
If you’ve been dreaming of setting sail for crystal blue waters, white sand beaches, and lots of adventures, then Disney Cruise Line plans to make that come true. It has announced its tropical cruise itineraries for 2024. You can now book your magical vacation on board one of five...
a-z-animals.com
Watch A Big Gator Hunt Down A Smaller Gator In Florida Brawl
Florida is truly an entertaining state. You never know quite what to believe when reading news headlines, but this story has video proof! If one place in America is alligator-central, it’s Florida. Although alligators can be found in various locations across the continental United States, they are best recognized...
maritime-executive.com
Hurricane Nicole Unearthed a 19th-Century Shipwreck
The heavy wave action and storm surge of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole took a toll on the beachfront in Volusia County, Florida, and photos of the damage were distributed by news outlets around the world. But the same agitation was a boon to archaeologists. The same heavy erosion that undermined condos also dug up the remains of a previously unknown shipwreck.
For 95 years the mockingbird has been Florida’s state bird. Let’s keep it that way. | Marion P. Hammer
Once again, a few people are attempting to change state bird from the mockingbird to the scrub-jay. They have no legitimate or justifiable reason for making the change. In the past, they have resorted to emotional arguments and verbal attacks on the mockingbird. Attempts to change the state bird to...
