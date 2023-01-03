ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants

The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
KEY WEST, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned

Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WSVN-TV

Officials: Four more migrant landings in the Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The migrant crisis in the Florida Keys is showing no signs of slowing down. Monroe County officials confirmed four more landings, Wednesday. Now, two senators from the Sunshine State are demanding action from the federal government. The numbers are unprecedented as more migrants arrived in Islamorada.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
KEY WEST, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Maybe we should ban e-bikes on the Pinellas Trail | Letters

Walking the Pinellas Trail should not be hazardous to your health | Column, Dec. 29. A tip o’ the bike helmet to columnist Richard Morea for noting the menace of motorized vehicles on the supposedly “non-motorized” Pinellas Trail. Today, I took my trusty, rusty Schwinn three-speed on the trail. It’s a mixed-use path, with traditional users (dog walkers, runners and “human-powered” bikers like me) sharing a narrow band with motorized bikes, scooters and e-skateboards. Riders of the motorized vehicles generally lack helmets, manners or empathy. Today, a guy who blew past me at 20 mph was busy texting, an example of technology in the hands of idiots.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Big Gator Hunt Down A Smaller Gator In Florida Brawl

Florida is truly an entertaining state. You never know quite what to believe when reading news headlines, but this story has video proof! If one place in America is alligator-central, it’s Florida. Although alligators can be found in various locations across the continental United States, they are best recognized...
FLORIDA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Hurricane Nicole Unearthed a 19th-Century Shipwreck

The heavy wave action and storm surge of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole took a toll on the beachfront in Volusia County, Florida, and photos of the damage were distributed by news outlets around the world. But the same agitation was a boon to archaeologists. The same heavy erosion that undermined condos also dug up the remains of a previously unknown shipwreck.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy