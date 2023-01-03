Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
live5news.com
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday evening. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident that took place around 5 p.m. Three people...
Man threatened law enforcement prior to Lincolnville standoff: CCSO
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who threatened law enforcement prior to an early morning standoff in Lincolnville was taken into custody without incident, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Charleston County dispatchers received a call from a man who threatened law enforcement around 3:00 a.m. Deputies responded to Pickens and […]
abcnews4.com
Detectives seeking information on stolen Awendaw trailer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help to a locate a trailer that was stolen from the Awendaw area. The trailer was stolen during the holidays, according to authorities. The 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL was taken 8522...
Man arrested for burglarizing downtown Family Dollar, spitting at officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after being arrested in connection to a burglary of a Family Dollar in Charleston. CPD officers responded to the store on King Street after a burglary alarm was set off. Police found the front glass door of the building “completely busted out” with pieces of glass […]
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
counton2.com
CPD investigating after person in wheelchair fatally struck by car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating Tuesday night after a serious crash in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, a person in a wheelchair was struck on East Bay Street. Charleston County Dispatch reports that the call came in around 6:40 p.m. The victim was...
abcnews4.com
Authorities search for suspect using stolen credit cards: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect police say used stolen credit cards from various businesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police Department Sgt. Cromer at cromert@charleston-sc.gov or call (843) 720-3924. If you wish to remain...
live5news.com
16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is facing a list of charges after he led deputies on a high-speed chase Monday night. A deputy spotted a Nissan Altima going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 176 around 9 p.m., according to an incident report. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, and as he approached the vehicle it took off at a high rate of speed, the report states.
abcnews4.com
SCHP seeking information after fatal New Year's hit-and-run in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information after a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run in Beaufort County early in the morning on Sunday. According to SCHP, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Broad River Boulevard near Parris Island Gateway around 12:30 a.m....
Police search for 2 suspects in Port Royal shooting in late December
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal. The Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) said it charged Jeffery Gadson, 27 with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. PRPD also charged Neyauna Fields with […]
WJCL
Have you seen Janae? Police in the Lowcountry searching for 12-year-old runaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry are looking for a 12-year-old girl not seen in more than a week. Janae Brown was last seen December 26 in the West Ashley district of Charleston. She has been reported as a runaway by DSS foster care.
abcnews4.com
Deputies searching for suspects after pursuit, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 78
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the North Charleston area. Officials say Highway 78 westbound near I-26 is closed. According to CCSO, deputies are searching the area for suspects following a pursuit. Officials say the injuries suffered in...
counton2.com
Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
iheart.com
Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death
(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
abcnews4.com
Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
counton2.com
Driver not injured after colliding with tree in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded Monday after a driver crashed into a tree off of Halfway Creek Road. According to the Cainhoy Fire Department, the call came in around 1:42 p.m. Arriving units found the heavily-damaged white pickup truck wrapped around a tree on the passenger side.
live5news.com
Pool company faces legal action after Live 5 News Investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a Live 5 News Investigation of a Lowcountry pool company, new legal and financial developments have come to light. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, served hundreds of customers by building what should have been their dream pools. A Dec. 5 story by Live 5 News revealed customers who had experienced large delays in installations, bad communication from the owners, dangerous hazards within installed equipment and large amounts of money still unpaid.
High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – David Aylor, a well-known Lowcountry attorney, has died, according to the Charleston County Coroner. A law enforcement official close to the investigation told News 2 that Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. Foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the source. The […]
