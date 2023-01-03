ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area Opens in New Haven, Connecticut

Cambria Hotels, a brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion throughout New England with the grand opening of its newest hotel in Connecticut: the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. o commemorate the grand opening of New Haven's latest hotel, which officially opened in September,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 Restaurants for the BEST Pizza in Vernon, CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing pizza in Vernon, CT? If so, then you have come to the right place. Connecticut does pizza right – and Vernon has some great pizza restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re trying to dazzle your guest or treat your family to a special...
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Recover Money Believed to Be Lost Through Cryptocurrency Scam

A Connecticut State Police task force has recovered $23,000 for a person in Milford who was the victim of a cryptocurrency scam. Police say that person was scammed into making several deposits into several Bitcoin ATMs under false pretenses. Tracing funds to cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States and the...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Realtor.com names Hartford area as top market for home sales

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford area was listed as one of the top real estate markets by Realtor.com, ahead of El Paso and Louisville. "The Realtor.com® economic research team identified these metropolitan areas where sales and prices are anticipated to continue rising next year," according to a story on the site.
HARTFORD, CT

