The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
Breeze Airways Offering Cheap Flights Out of Bradley and Westchester
We were talking on the morning show today about the winter malaise, and how January and February just sends us all into seasonal depression. I think it's safe to say that it's a good time for all of us to get out of Connecticut, right? Well, Breeze Airways is running a sale that will make that really cheap to do over the next few weeks.
CT must reduce shale gas dependence as prices skyrocket
In the midst of our energy and climate crises, Connecticut must take clear action to address the cause of these issues.
West Hartford gym sees business boom after New Year's ball drops
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — When the crystal ball dropped to usher in 2023 in Times Square, membership inquiries went up about 25% at the BodyRoc FitLab in West Hartford. BodyRoc owner Shaun Chambers is accustomed to seeing a bump in business each January, and never tires of it. "Once...
CT Drivers are Named the Safest in Nation Prompting Hilarious Mockery
The words "Connecticut drivers" prompt a lot of reaction but it's rare that any of it is positive. Until now, now that Governor Ned Lamont shared the most amazing Facebook post. The Governor's office claims a new study ranked CT #1 for safe driving in the U.S. He posted the following:
trumbulltimes.com
Two CT metros on Redfin’s ‘U.S. Housing Markets Likely to Hold Up Best in 2023’
Hartford and New Haven metro areas are among the U.S. markets expected to hold up best in 2023, according to a new report from Redfin. Real estate company Redfin releases a year-ahead market report on trends it anticipates seeing and markets it predicts to perform well. The 10 predicted markets...
Hartford Housing Market Ranks First Nationwide For Projected Growth In 2023: Report
According to a brand-new report, two housing markets in New England, one in Connecticut and the other in Massachusetts, are among the Top 10 nationwide positioned for growth in 2023. Roughly 23 percent of housing inventory is affordable at the median income level in the Top 10 metros across the...
News 12
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area Opens in New Haven, Connecticut
Cambria Hotels, a brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion throughout New England with the grand opening of its newest hotel in Connecticut: the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. o commemorate the grand opening of New Haven's latest hotel, which officially opened in September,...
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
connecticutexplorer.com
6 Restaurants for the BEST Pizza in Vernon, CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing pizza in Vernon, CT? If so, then you have come to the right place. Connecticut does pizza right – and Vernon has some great pizza restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re trying to dazzle your guest or treat your family to a special...
trumbulltimes.com
Realtor.com predicts this CT metro as the No. 1 housing market in the United States for 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Realtor.com recently released its “Top 10 Markets 2023” report and named the Hartford metropolitan area No. 1 in the nation. The report looks at sales and price growth to demonstrate why it thinks each top 10 market...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Recover Money Believed to Be Lost Through Cryptocurrency Scam
A Connecticut State Police task force has recovered $23,000 for a person in Milford who was the victim of a cryptocurrency scam. Police say that person was scammed into making several deposits into several Bitcoin ATMs under false pretenses. Tracing funds to cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States and the...
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
Realtor.com names Hartford area as top market for home sales
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford area was listed as one of the top real estate markets by Realtor.com, ahead of El Paso and Louisville. "The Realtor.com® economic research team identified these metropolitan areas where sales and prices are anticipated to continue rising next year," according to a story on the site.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Connecticut using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
CT Covid transmission medium to high
Connecticut’s Covid transmission rate is now listed as high in four of the state’s eight counties, and as medium in the remainder of the counties.
