The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 – Guide
It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
Every Rock + Metal Artist on Rolling Stone’s Updated List of 200 Best Singers
To kick off the new year, Rolling Stone issued an updated version of their ranking of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, which includes a fair amount of rock and metal artists amid mainstream pop darlings, soulful crooners, gritty folk musicians and more. This ranked list from the longstanding...
What Rock + Metal Musicians Think of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers List
Listen, we get it, lists can be frustrating. Every time a publication posts a list, they're essentially asking for trouble. Rolling Stone's recently-published list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time stirred up a lot of commotion on the internet this week. Rolling Stone even expected that people would...
Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert
If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
40 Albums Turning 40 in 2023
In a year full of musical milestones, 1983 had something for nearly every fan. Hard rock and heavy metal listeners found a new favorite with the arrival of Metallica’s debut album. Elsewhere in the genre, Black Sabbath and Ronnie James Dio moved forward with varying degrees of success on their first records since parting ways.
10 Rock + Metal Bands Featuring a Parent + Their Child[ren]
It’s not unusual for the children of revered musicians to become musicians, too. Just look at Jay Weinberg, Jakob Dylan, Norah Jones, Austin Dickinson, Dweezil Zappa, Chelsea Tyler, Joey Armstrong and Kofi Baker for proof that plenty of kids become professional chips off the old musical block. It's far...
Why Hardy Thinks There’s a Crossover Between Rock + Country
Experimenting with different genres is nothing new, but Hardy is one of the most prominent country artists who's made a shift toward rock in recent years. Ahead of the release of his upcoming country-rock album The Mockingbird & The Crow, the artist has touched a bit upon why he thinks there's a crossover between the two music styles.
Hear What Nickelback Sound Like Singing Pearl Jam, RHCP + Guns N Roses
After decades near the top of the rock world, you can bet the musical knowledge of the members of Nickelback is pretty damn extensive. The band recently had a chance to showcase some of their internal song libraries by taking part in a video feature for Elle Magazine based upon word association.
Daughtry + Lzzy Hale Give Powerhouse Vocal Performances Covering Journey’s ‘Separate Ways’ for Song’s 40th Anniversary
It takes a powerhouse voice to take on the Journey classic, "Separate Ways," so how about we give you two? Daughtry has covered the song, with a vocal assist from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale giving us the first must-listen cover of 2023!. The song is arriving today (Jan. 5) to coincide...
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Is Tony Iommi About to Start Writing First Solo Album Since 2005?
In a new video celebrating the new year, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi reflects on the past year and looks ahead to new ventures, which includes starting work on a new album that may possibly be his first solo record since 2005's Fused. For the 74-year-old Iommi, 2022 was full...
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Music in 2023: Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Beyonce, Metallica among the many early highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If 2022 felt like a post-pandemic reset for music, as well as the rest of the world, 2023 is looking to be more of the same -- with an emphasis on that “more” part. There are already plenty of concerts and new album releases on...
Iggy Pop, ‘Every Loser': Album Review
Iggy Pop's comebacks over the past half-century number in the double digits by now. Starting with the Stooges' 1973 album, Raw Power, and running through his late-'70s Bowie period, radio hits in the late '80s and early '90s, and a successful '00s Stooges reunion, Pop has bounced back a surprising amount of times for an artist who wasn't expected to make it out of his 20s.
The 12 Songs Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal Played the Most in 2022
It was a good 2022 for the listeners of Liquid Metal, the most blistering of the metal and rock channels on Sirius XM Radio. To toast the end of the year and jumpstart 2023, Liquid Metal has now shared its "Best of 2022" list of the top tracks played at Liquid Metal.
Poll: What’s the Best Beastie Boys Album? – Vote Now
If it weren't for the Beastie Boys, a lot of bands with rap and hip-hop undertones wouldn't exist today. But which of their albums was the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday at 12N ET...
Why Devin Townsend Turned Down Offer to Audition for Judas Priest
Judas Priest haven't cycled through as many musicians as some other metal bands have, but they did undergo a couple of lineup changes, and were in the market for a new vocalist in the mid-'90s. Devin Townsend was actually asked to audition to be the group's singer, but he turned the offer down, and explained why in a new interview.
