Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
If I Had 2 Million Dollars I Would NOT Buy This Amarillo, TX Home
There are so many beautiful properties and homes across the state of Texas that are currently for sale. From the outside this home in Amarillo, TX looks nice and even when you look inside there are some beautiful aspects of this place. But then you start noticing the pink walls and ridiculous wallpaper, while I realize all of those things could be changed, even if I had the $2 million dollars to spend on a house this would not be the home for me.
thepampanews.com
Gary J. Hyatt
Gary J. Hyatt, 73, of Amarillo died Friday, December 23, 2022. The memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with former pastor, John Redfearn and Brad Jones officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St. Gary was born March...
The Year Starts With Sad News; Gooney’s Suddenly Closed TFN
Update: Gooney's Gives Heartbreaking Reason For Closure. In a post earlier today, Gooney's announced that there has been a death in the family. They will be taking time off to be with family. They also posted that they will need time to adjust the menu, and hire help. Our thoughts...
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
BSA welcomes its first baby of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced that the first baby born in 2023 is Ren Thompson. According to a BSA press release, she was born at around 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 to Tabitha and Russell Thompson. Ren weighs 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. […]
Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcomes its first baby of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcome their first baby of the New Year, Kareem Brown. According to an NTHS press release, at around 7:23 a.m. Arek Duang delivered Kareem on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Duang was excited to deliver the first baby of the New Year at the Northwest […]
thepampanews.com
Vernon Dale Stillwell
Vernon Dale Stillwell, 82, of Pampa, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in his home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Fairview Cemetery, with Pastor Paul Hudson. pastor of the Bible Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
thepampanews.com
John Carl Worthington
John Carl Worthington, 61, of Pampa, lost his battle to cancer on January 2, 2023 in Amarillo. Services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Dwain Read, pastor of Lipscomb Union Church in Lipscomb. Graveside service will be at 3:00 PM Friday at Burkett Cemetery in Burkett, Texas with Pastor Chas Shira, pastor of Coleman Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
thepampanews.com
Sonia Vigil
Sonia Vigil, 67, of Pampa, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Amarillo. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory. Sonia was born on April 30, 1955 in Bisenti, Italy. She was adopted by...
kgncnewsnow.com
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
thepampanews.com
Linda Elaine Young
Linda Elaine Young, 77, of Pampa, passed away on December 28, 2022, at her home with her family and friends by her side. Celebration of life memorial services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2022 at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Chaplain Chris Birtles, officiating. An inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
thepampanews.com
James William Franks ( J.W.)
James William Franks ( J.W.), 82, of Lefors, passed away December 28, 2022 in McLean. James William Franks, or J.W. to those who knew him best, was born on Jan. 21, 1940. He and Nora, his wife of 65 years, raised two sons and four grandchildren. As a young man, Jay worked on a variety of road construction jobs in Texas and Colorado. While building highway 273 around Lefors, he and Nora decided to plant roots. He ran the Texaco Service station and eventually bought Adams & Franks, a dirt contracting company which he owned and operated for over 30 years.
thepampanews.com
Betty Jean Haines
Betty Jean Haines, 90, of Pampa, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in McLean. Memorial services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Erickson, pastor, officiating. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory. Betty...
thepampanews.com
Vestal Gene Bailey
Vestal Gene Bailey of McLean, TX passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the age of 95 years. Graveside Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022 in Hillcrest Cemetery in McLean with Rev. Thacker Haynes, officiating. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of McLean:. Vestal was born...
Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
thepampanews.com
Rickie Plunk
Rickie Plunk, 73 years old, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully left this life on the evening of January 1st, 2023, and is now spending eternity with his precious Savior. Rickie was born on December 2, 1949, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma to Bud and Bethel Plunk. Rickie’s family moved to Pampa in...
kgncnewsnow.com
Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle
A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
