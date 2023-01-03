At the recent Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance executive meeting, I spoke about the additive market cycle and how, despite the bleak trend over the last few months, we’re actually about to enter a great cycle of re-birth. I described our market as a forest – one that moves through cycles of fire, spring, and re-growth. While unfortunate, these fires are necessary to keep our market alive and vibrant with new ideas and technologies.

