Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
Five 2023 Predictions for 3D Printing Businesses
At the recent Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance executive meeting, I spoke about the additive market cycle and how, despite the bleak trend over the last few months, we’re actually about to enter a great cycle of re-birth. I described our market as a forest – one that moves through cycles of fire, spring, and re-growth. While unfortunate, these fires are necessary to keep our market alive and vibrant with new ideas and technologies.
3DPrint.com
2023 3D Printing Predictions: The Financial Landscape
All the speculation about a potential recession in the volatile market of 2022 led many investors to preserve their wealth against heightened inflation, rising interest rates, and receding economic growth. As a result, the last month of the year witnessed stock market indexes S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite Index shed points, ending in red, as the challenges of 2022 show no signs of slowing down as we enter 2023.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, January 4, 2023: Heat Treatment, Microscale 3D Printer, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Amaero International announced a partnership for 3D printing and powder production in Abu Dhabi, and a new heat treatment out of MIT enables the 3D printing of blades for gas turbines and jet engines. Researchers with the University of Hong Kong developed a new microscale 3D printer that can make multi-level anticounterfeiting labels. Finally, a new pavilion in Mexico City combined clay 3D printing with traditional architecture and paper craft.
3DPrint.com
AMS 2023 Brings 3D Printing Experts to NYC
The Additive Manufacturing Strategies live business and networking summit is just a month away. Taking place February 7-9, 2023, New York’s only 3D printing trade show is filled with exciting guests, exhibitors, and social events. Here’s just a brief list of speakers:. Stefanie Brickwede, Managing Director, Mobility goes...
3DPrint.com
Triastek Discusses Three 3D Printed Medications Now Being Studied
Progress in additive manufacturing (AM) for medication is much farther along than might be suggested by the relative scarcity of coverage on the subject in trade publications. One reason for the gap between reality and perception, perhaps, is simply that the term ‘AM’ encompasses such a wide range of technologies.
3DPrint.com
HP’s HyperX Announces HX3D Full-Color 3D Printed Gaming Peripherals
HyperX, HP Inc’s gaming subsidiary, announced a new personalized gaming accessories and peripherals brand powered by HP’s additive manufacturing (AM) division, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas (January 5-8). HyperX is pitching the brand, called HX3D, as the next generation of gaming hardware customization. In...
Comments / 0