beckershospitalreview.com
Hacker steals files from Arkansas hospital
Patient and employee information was potentially compromised at Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital after an unauthorized party accessed files from the hospital. On Dec. 4, Howard Memorial Hospital said it became aware of suspicious activity on its network. An investigation later discovered that files from its system were potentially stolen by an "unknown actor" between Nov. 14 and Dec. 4.
magnoliareporter.com
Howard County rollover kills TexARKana man
One TexARKana man was killed and another was injured when the truck in which they were riding overturned in Saratoga (Howard County) about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a northbound Ford F-250 was being driven on Arkansas 355. The operator lost control and the vehicle rolled over.
KSLA
New Miller County sheriff has a message for criminals
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There’s a new sheriff in town for Miller County. Wayne Easley said he’s ready to take on responsibility at the Miller County Detention Center. This will be the former Texarkana, Ark., police detective’s first term as sheriff. He said his administration will...
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County Closes on Former Farm Bureau Building
Hempstead County closed Tuesday on purchasing the former Farm Bureau Building on East Third/US 67. The county acquired the building for for $150,000. Present for the closing was Hempstead County Clerk Karen Smith, Pat Harris, closing agent for Hempstead County Abstract, Reed Camp, Farm Bureau Manager, Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane, and Farm Bureau Secretary Randy Hare. Hempstead County Treasurer Judy Lee Flowers was also on hand to sign the county check. Plans are for the Hempstead County Cooperative Extension Service office to move from the old courthouse to the Farm Bureau building.
KTBS
Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown swears in on New Year's Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Arkansas kicks off the New Year with the swearing-in ceremony of incumbent Mayor Allen Brown after church services at the First United Methodist Church at Fourth and Laurel Street. Brown claimed victory for his second four-year term on November 8, defeating political newcomer Tederal Jefferson.
Popular Texarkana Burger Joint Coming to the City of Redwater
As most of you know by now Reggie's Burgers, Dogs, and Fries closed its original Texas-side location in the Texarkana Pavilion Shopping Center on December 17, 2022. Good news, the folks at Reggie's have secured their new location and it's in Redwater, Texas. The announcement was made on their Facebook...
East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
texarkanafyi.com
BCSO Warning Citizens Against Phone Scam
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning against a recent phone scam where the con artist pretends to be a deputy with a warrant and wants you to pay on the phone. The calls have been coming from the number “903.949.3092”. Press Release:. The Bowie...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public about a Scam
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said that they’ve received several calls from citizens Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from our office. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over...
Texarkana police: Cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana & guns found in drug bust; man arrested
Investigators found 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 in cash that investigators believe came from narcotics sales.
OSBI Investigating Homicide Involving Teenagers In McCurtain County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
ktalnews.com
Strong storms and heavy rain later today and tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold air is long gone, and we will transition to a very active weather pattern today. There is a low-end threat for severe weather later this afternoon into tonight, with a higher risk for severe storms Monday. Severe threat 1 (late this afternoon into...
2nd Teenager Dies After New Year's Day Shooting In Idabel
The OSBI says a 19-year-old has now died from a gunshot wound suffered on New Year's Eve. Agents say a fight broke out between TWO teenagers in Idabel early Saturday morning when one of the teens pulled a gun. They ended up shooting three people, one died on the scene...
