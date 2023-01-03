Hempstead County closed Tuesday on purchasing the former Farm Bureau Building on East Third/US 67. The county acquired the building for for $150,000. Present for the closing was Hempstead County Clerk Karen Smith, Pat Harris, closing agent for Hempstead County Abstract, Reed Camp, Farm Bureau Manager, Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane, and Farm Bureau Secretary Randy Hare. Hempstead County Treasurer Judy Lee Flowers was also on hand to sign the county check. Plans are for the Hempstead County Cooperative Extension Service office to move from the old courthouse to the Farm Bureau building.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO