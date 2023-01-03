ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATE

National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants

The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
KEY WEST, FL
New York Post

CRESTVIEW, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

KEY WEST, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

COCOA BEACH, FL
New York Post

NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

Florida Keys overwhelmed by migrant landings, officials ask feds for help

MIAMI - As the number of migrant landings increases dramatically, Monroe authorities desperately ask for federal help."What we're seeing in my county Monroe, in the Keys, 120 miles of waterway, mass migration," said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay in Doral on Wednesday while at least 40 more Cuban migrants landed at different parts of the Florida Keys, in the morning. "I got migrants landing in upper, middle, lower keys… So, we're concerned about the impact of immigration and the lack of a (federal) plan."  Ramsay joined senator Rick Scott at a press conference addressing what the Sheriff labeled as an "unprecedented...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

