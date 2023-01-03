ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Suspect accused of attacking woman at Austintown racino

By Chelsea Simeon
 2 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man is facing robbery and other charges following a reported assault at Hollywood Gaming on New Year’s Eve.

OVI arrest turns into guns drawn in Trumbull County

Officers were called to the racino around 3:45 a.m. Saturday after reports that a man attacked a woman after trying to take her wallet. Police said the victim had gone to the racino with the suspect, 47-year-old Marvin Turner, even though she had an active protection order against him.

A witness told police that he was playing on a slot machine when he heard a commotion and looked up to see Turner punching and kicking the woman before running.

According to a police report, surveillance video from the racino showed Turner trying to take the woman’s wallet out of her jacket pocket. When the woman turned away from him, police said Turner punched her a few times and tried to grab her wallet again as she fell to the ground. The report states that as the woman was on the ground, Turner “violently stomped on her head” and kicked her head before running away.

An ambulance was called to the scene to take the woman to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police received a report that Turner had been driving a white SUV, and the vehicle was stopped at state Route 46 and Seventy-Six Drive.

Police arrested Turner and reported finding a small bag of marijuana in the vehicle, as well as two packs of cigar wraps. Police said Turner’s driver’s license was suspended.

Trumbull County man reports being scammed on Christian dating site

Turner was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault, robbery, violation of a protection order and driving under suspension.

Comments / 12

P Jay
2d ago

Why is this news? She had a restraining order against him, and then chose to go to the casino WITH him..... what part of stupid did she not understand? You get what you ask for.......

Reply(1)
16
 

WFMJ.com

Austintown man sentenced for fatal stabbing in Girard

An Austintown man is going to prison for the stabbing death of a Girard man. Trumbull County Judge Ronald Rice on Thursday handed down a sentence of six-to-nine years to 21-year-old Cole Conti, who pleaded guilty earlier to voluntary manslaughter. According to a report from Girard police, 31-year-old William Lowery...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman man on trial for alleged assault of ambulance crew

A Boardman man is on trial for allegedly assaulting two members of an ambulance crew that were trying to help him. Trial got underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday for 38-year-old Dustin James who was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in Canfield Fair shooting will remain behind bars until sentencing

A juvenile suspect in a shooting incident at the Canfield Fair in September will remain behind bars until sentencing. According to Mahoning County Juvenile Court Administrator, Wes Skeels, the suspect was not going to court ordered counseling, was not following the court's electronic monitoring order and never notified the court of a change in address.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

SUV flips on I-680 ramp

One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
