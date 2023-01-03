Suspect accused of attacking woman at Austintown racino

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man is facing robbery and other charges following a reported assault at Hollywood Gaming on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to the racino around 3:45 a.m. Saturday after reports that a man attacked a woman after trying to take her wallet. Police said the victim had gone to the racino with the suspect, 47-year-old Marvin Turner, even though she had an active protection order against him.

A witness told police that he was playing on a slot machine when he heard a commotion and looked up to see Turner punching and kicking the woman before running.

According to a police report, surveillance video from the racino showed Turner trying to take the woman’s wallet out of her jacket pocket. When the woman turned away from him, police said Turner punched her a few times and tried to grab her wallet again as she fell to the ground. The report states that as the woman was on the ground, Turner “violently stomped on her head” and kicked her head before running away.

An ambulance was called to the scene to take the woman to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police received a report that Turner had been driving a white SUV, and the vehicle was stopped at state Route 46 and Seventy-Six Drive.

Police arrested Turner and reported finding a small bag of marijuana in the vehicle, as well as two packs of cigar wraps. Police said Turner’s driver’s license was suspended.

Turner was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault, robbery, violation of a protection order and driving under suspension.

