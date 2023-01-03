LeConté Dill is a scholar, educator, creative writer and artist guided by Black Feminist ways of being and knowing. With a commitment toward transdisciplinary, community-accountable scholarship, her work focuses on the safety, resilience and wellness strategies of urban Black girls and other youth of color. Dill’s scholarship is critically informed by years of working in partnership with youth and community organizers, health educators and policy advocates on issues related to health promotion, chronic disease prevention, and juvenile justice.

