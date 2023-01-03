ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?

CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it. At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.
News Channel Nebraska

Elon Musk has lost a bigger fortune than anyone in history

Elon Musk's wealth destruction has become historic. The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter is worth $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, good enough for second place on the list of the world's richest behind LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. But at its peak in November 2021, Musk's net worth was $340 billion.
NASDAQ

Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter

Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
beckershospitalreview.com

Which health tech startups are predicted to go public in 2023

Forty-five percent of health tech experts predicted that two or fewer health tech companies will go public in the new year, and those predicted to go public mostly focus on enabling people to receive care and manage their conditions from their homes, according to a recent survey by Health Tech Nerds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy