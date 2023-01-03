Read full article on original website
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Bill Gates says Elon Musk is taking a 'seat-of-the-pants' approach to decision-making at Twitter
Bill Gates said Twitter was "stirring things up" and decisions at the company were not made by a broad group of people, per the Financial Times.
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to Tesla’s board accusing Elon Musk of ‘unavoidable conflicts’ at Twitter and possible ‘misappropriation of corporate assets’
Warren also expressed her concern over how the carmaker’s board is dealing with Musk since he became Twitter’s CEO.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’
Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. A recession, stagflation, “a variant of another Great Depression”: The forecasts for the U.S. economy this...
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
Elon Musk Suddenly Sells Billions of Dollars Worth of His Company
Elon Musk sold over $3.5 billion worth of shares of his automotive company, Tesla, according to a financial filing. The United States Securities filing released on Wednesday shows that Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla. The shares were worth a total of over $3.58 billion. The sales were made this week.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?
CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it. At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.
‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
Twitter sued after Elon Musk failed to pay rent on San Francisco offices
Elon Musk's Twitter is being sued by the tech giant's landlord in San Francisco for non-payment of rent.
Elon Musk Is the First Person to Lose $200 Billion
Tesla's stock nose-dive has taken a toll on the billionaire's net worth.
Elon Musk taps first right hand as possible successor: Tom Zhu
Global news reports say Elon Musk has picked his successor at Tesla: Tom Zhu Xiaotong, vice president in charge of the Asia-Pacific, amid criticism Musk has been distracted since acquiring Twitter.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says if Elon Musk wants Twitter to be a public square, he should make its algorithms open source
The former product manager on Facebook's civic integrity team made the comments on a special edition of NBC News' Meet the Press.
News Channel Nebraska
Elon Musk has lost a bigger fortune than anyone in history
Elon Musk's wealth destruction has become historic. The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter is worth $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, good enough for second place on the list of the world's richest behind LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. But at its peak in November 2021, Musk's net worth was $340 billion.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Salesforce's massive layoffs are a sign for Silicon Valley that the worst is yet to come
After a bad 2022, analysts say that Salesforce, Microsoft, and other cloud companies will see more customers cut costs. The results could get grim.
beckershospitalreview.com
Which health tech startups are predicted to go public in 2023
Forty-five percent of health tech experts predicted that two or fewer health tech companies will go public in the new year, and those predicted to go public mostly focus on enabling people to receive care and manage their conditions from their homes, according to a recent survey by Health Tech Nerds.
