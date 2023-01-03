ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Former ‘Gullah, Gullah Island’ star Ron Daise retires from role at Brookgreen Gardens

By Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ron Daise, best known for his role in the mid-1990s children’s television series, ‘Gullah, Gullah Island,’ has retired as vice president of creative education at Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County.

A company representative said that during his time with the botanical garden – which offers a sculpture garden and wildlife preserve – Daise worked to change the cultural landscape and provided family-friendly programs dating back to 2004.

‘Gullah, Gullah Island’ stars Ron and Natalie talk about the show’s creation and overall success

Committed to preserving and showcasing Gullah Geechee culture at Brookgreen Gardens, Daise championed collaborations with the community, curated exhibits, and helped to raise awareness of the Gullah Geechee culture and heritage.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpkRb_0k225cbx00
    Photo: Ron Daise | Brookgreen Gardens courtesy Lou Hammond
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHC12_0k225cbx00
    Photo: Ron Daise | Brookgreen Gardens courtesy Lou Hammond
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjynW_0k225cbx00
    Photo: Daise receives SC Humanities award | Brookgreen Gardens courtesy Lou Hammond

“He spearheaded exhibits at the Children’s Nature and Sensory Trail and Enchanted Storybook Forest, partnered with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission and the B.N. Duke Scholars Program for the recordings in the Gullah Geechee Gardin exhibit and started the annual Gullah Geechee Junkanoo festival,” said a company representative.

Many knew Daise as “Mr. Ron” on the hit Nickelodeon series which followed an African American family as they learned about life with friends, neighbors, and their big yellow pet pollywog Binya Binya.

The television family worked to turn everyday activities into teachable moments through storytelling, songs, and gameplay.

Daise was born and raised on St. Helena Island and later met his wife, and the show’s co-star, Natalie, when she moved to the Lowcountry from New York.

You can learn more about their path to creating the iconic children’s television show by listening to a podcast with Ron and Natalie in a ‘Let’s Talk’ podcast hosted by News 2’s Carolyn Murray below.

Daise retired as vice president of creative education at Brookgreen Gardens in December 2022.

