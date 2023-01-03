Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan Calls Out NBA Officiating
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan voiced his displeasure with the NBA officiating crew from last night's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971
CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Why Bears Believe Justin Fields on Path to Become Better QB
Why Bears believe Fields on path to become better QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields has taken a remarkable leap forward this season, after a ho-hum rookie campaign. He’s shown the dynamic speed, playmaking ability and arm talent that convinced the Bears to trade up for him in the 2021 draft. The team should feel great about moving forward with Fields leading both the offense and the franchise.
Bears' Justin Fields Hurt, Nathan Peterman to Start Vs. Vikings
Justin Fields hurt, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields will sit on Sunday when the Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings. His season is over. Matt Eberflus announced on Wednesday that Fields came into Halas Hall on Monday with a sore hip,...
FOX Sports
Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The...
Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Takes Over at No. 1
NFL Mock Draft: C.J. Stroud takes No 1; Jalen Carter remains at 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are a few remaining college postseason games to play, but for the most part, the 2022 campaign is coming to a close. Several prominent prospects took advantage of the additional...
Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field, NFL Postpones Bills-Bengals Game
The National Football League has officially postponed Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance. After Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital, players from both teams went back...
The Latest Injury Update on Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane
The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
With a chance to break the QB rushing record, will Justin Fields play or sit out the Chicago Bears season finale?
The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday to review their 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions and begin preparations for Sunday’s season finale against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Here are three things we heard from Bears coach Matt Eberflus and his players. 1. Matt Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles and coaches are discussing who will play Sunday. Eberflus said the Bears ...
Comments / 2