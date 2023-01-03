Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 stimulus payment to eligible residents from city of ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's DayJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
thecomeback.com
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Bills Issue Tuesday Afternoon Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status
The safety received CPR on the field before being transported to the hospital on Monday night.
As NFL star Damar Hamlin suffers a cardiac arrest – the 4 signs you need to know
NFL star Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after being tackled during Monday night's game. Hamlin initially got up after the play and then collapsed onto the ground, with medics rushing onto the field to...
Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet
It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night
Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.
Tom Brady’s son Jack, 15, has started borrowing his clothes: ‘Oh s—t’
They grow up so fast. Tom Brady’s eldest son, 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, already stands tall at 6-foot-1 — and has started dipping into his dad’s duds. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the famous football player revealed that Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan) is already borrowing his clothes. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
chatsports.com
Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. “I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
ESPN's coverage of Damar Hamlin's collapse was a master class in how to cover a difficult story
It was said many, many times over the course of Monday night and through Tuesday, and it was correct every time: ESPN handled the coverage of Damar Hamlin’s collapse perfectly. It was the most difficult of assignments: A group of broadcasters, reporters, producers and everyone in between suddenly asked...
The one player the Chicago Bulls should move in 2023
Who should the Chicago Bulls trade away to brighten their chances for the future?
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Damar Hamlin's Uncle Says Former Pitt Safety is Progressing
There is some good news for former Pitt Panthers star Damar Hamlin.
