Chicago, IL

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night

Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Tom Brady’s son Jack, 15, has started borrowing his clothes: ‘Oh s—t’

They grow up so fast. Tom Brady’s eldest son, 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, already stands tall at 6-foot-1 — and has started dipping into his dad’s duds. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the famous football player revealed that Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan) is already borrowing his clothes. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
atozsports.com

Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

