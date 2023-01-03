It has been a whirlwind first six months or so for Enzo Fernandez in Europe which has seen a meteoric rise, FIFA World Cup success and now possibly a big money transfer away from SL Benfica. The 21-year-old only joined the Portuguese giants from River Plate back in June yet could be about to join American-owned Chelsea with further discussions between the two clubs expected this week. Reports in Argentina say that he already has agreed to personal terms with the Blues.

2 DAYS AGO