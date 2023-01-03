ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?

CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
CBS Sports

Enzo Fernandez transfer: Scouting Chelsea's latest target; Benfica, Argentina star can do a bit of everything

It has been a whirlwind first six months or so for Enzo Fernandez in Europe which has seen a meteoric rise, FIFA World Cup success and now possibly a big money transfer away from SL Benfica. The 21-year-old only joined the Portuguese giants from River Plate back in June yet could be about to join American-owned Chelsea with further discussions between the two clubs expected this week. Reports in Argentina say that he already has agreed to personal terms with the Blues.
Yardbarker

Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
The Associated Press

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Yardbarker

Barcelona manager Xavi really likes Liverpool star as surprise transfer rumour emerges

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is being surprisingly linked as a potential transfer target for Barcelona manager Xavi. The Brazil international has had a great career at Anfield, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other major honours, but he’s no longer a guaranteed starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a flurry of recent attacking signings such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.
Yardbarker

TalkSPORT pundit claims Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for Premier League title

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for the Premier League title this season. Stretty News readers know I like to refer to Gabriel Agbonlahor as ‘Gobby’ because of the amount of crap that comes out of his mouth. It wasn’t long ago that he was looking for reasons to slate our players during his radio appearances on talkSPORT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy