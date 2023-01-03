Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo BANNED from Al-Nassr clash tomorrow as FA ban for smashing Everton fan’s phone comes back to haunt him
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been BANNED from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow by the English Football Association. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United...
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Desperate Nottingham Forest aim to sell Emmanuel Dennis back to Watford with no other English club able to sign £15m dud
DESPERATE Nottingham Forest are aiming to selling Emmanuel Dennis BACK to Watford. That’s because no other English club can sign the £15million flop this month. Dennis, 25, joined newly-promoted Forest last summer after netting 10 Premier League goals with relegated Watford. However, the Nigeria international has managed just...
Roberto Firmino ‘offered Saudi Arabia transfer after Cristiano Ronaldo but Liverpool star leaning towards new contract’
ROBERTO FIRMINO could follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps with a move to Saudi Arabia. But the Brazilian would reportedly prefer to pen a new contract with Liverpool instead. Ronaldo, 37, stunned footy fans by accepting a £173million-a-year deal to join Middle Eastern giants Al-Nassr following his Manchester United exit....
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?
CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
Jadon Sancho still faces ‘hurdles’ before he’s physically and mentally ready for Man Utd return admits Erik ten Hag
ERIK TEN HAG admits Jadon Sancho still faces 'hurdles' before he is mentally and physically ready to return to action. But the Manchester United boss is desperate to get his winger back. Sancho is not injured, yet the £73million star has not featured in the squad since the home game...
CBS Sports
Enzo Fernandez transfer: Scouting Chelsea's latest target; Benfica, Argentina star can do a bit of everything
It has been a whirlwind first six months or so for Enzo Fernandez in Europe which has seen a meteoric rise, FIFA World Cup success and now possibly a big money transfer away from SL Benfica. The 21-year-old only joined the Portuguese giants from River Plate back in June yet could be about to join American-owned Chelsea with further discussions between the two clubs expected this week. Reports in Argentina say that he already has agreed to personal terms with the Blues.
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
Sporting News
Do FA Cup winners qualify for Europa League? FA Cup finalists and champions prizes explained
With the Premier League having returned from its World Cup break, attention turns to a packed January schedule, as the FA Cup third round kicks off on January 6. The tournament is the oldest knockout club competition in world football and offers teams from across the English league pyramid a route to Wembley Stadium.
Frank Lampard demands Everton show courage in their fight for survival
Frank Lampard says the stark reality of Everton’s situation is that he and the team are in a fight for survival and must show “big balls” to drag themselves out of the mire. The Everton manager heads to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday under...
Report: Manchester City Push Liverpool Out Of Jude Bellingham Transfer Battle
With Manchester City and Real Madrid pushing for the young English midfielder that has left Liverpool looking for alternatives in the summer.
Sporting News
Who are Intercity and their hat-trick hero Oriol Soldevila? The small Spanish team that nearly shocked Barcelona
Barcelona were given an almighty fright in the 2022/23 Copa del Rey Round of 32 by third-division side Intercity. Despite Xavi's side opening the scoring after just four minutes and taking the lead on three different occasions in regulation, Intercity equalised three times through young winger Oriol Soldevila to force the match to extra time.
What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Yardbarker
Barcelona manager Xavi really likes Liverpool star as surprise transfer rumour emerges
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is being surprisingly linked as a potential transfer target for Barcelona manager Xavi. The Brazil international has had a great career at Anfield, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other major honours, but he’s no longer a guaranteed starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a flurry of recent attacking signings such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.
Watch astonishing moment ex-Liverpool star Nuri Sahin rushes to protect referee from his OWN Antalyaspor players
EX-LIVERPOOL star Nuri Sahin rushed to protect the referee from his OWN Antalyaspor players after the controversial loss to Fenerbahce. Referee Kadir Saglam sent the Antalyaspor team into fits of rage after a number of controversial decisions saw the team fall to a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Super Lig leaders.
Yardbarker
TalkSPORT pundit claims Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for Premier League title
Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for the Premier League title this season. Stretty News readers know I like to refer to Gabriel Agbonlahor as ‘Gobby’ because of the amount of crap that comes out of his mouth. It wasn’t long ago that he was looking for reasons to slate our players during his radio appearances on talkSPORT.
Yardbarker
Liverpool can salvage season without Champions League football by extending £44m transfer plan – opinion
Liverpool without Champions League football in the 2023/24 season; the first campaign in which the Reds will boast a stadium capacity of over 61,000 following the expansion of the Anfield Road End. It would be a huge shame, to say the least, for 7,000 more fans to lose out on...
