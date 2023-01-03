Tottenham Hotspur take a trip across London to Selhurst Park for an evening matchup with Crystal Palace. Spurs aren’t exactly setting the world on fire right now after a listless 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa over the weekend. We could re-hash everything that’s been said since the end of that match and today, but there’s no point. Spurs supporters are tired of hearing the excuses and justification for what essentially amounted to two wasted hours on New Year’s Day. Spurs have fallen out of the Top 4. While they’re five points out of that last Champions League spot, the upcoming schedule is brutal and could see Spurs fall much lower in the table.

1 DAY AGO