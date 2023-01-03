Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Yardbarker
Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth – Reds start new year in style to keep up chase
Manchester United started their year with yet another win as they increase the pressure on the sides above them. A smart goal by Casemiro, a team-move finished off by Luke Shaw and a late tap-in by Marcus Rashford did for their visitors. It sees them draw level with third-placed Newcastle as a result. The night was spoiled by an awful looking injury to Donny van de Beek though.
How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup
Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Aston Villa vs Wolves LIVE: Latest updates, score and team news for Premier League match
LOCAL rivals Aston Villa take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Wolves remain in a perilous position in the table, inside the relegation zone and set for a scrap in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Unai Emery has injected a fresh sense of purpose to Villa's ranks...
Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
Desperate Nottingham Forest aim to sell Emmanuel Dennis back to Watford with no other English club able to sign £15m dud
DESPERATE Nottingham Forest are aiming to selling Emmanuel Dennis BACK to Watford. That’s because no other English club can sign the £15million flop this month. Dennis, 25, joined newly-promoted Forest last summer after netting 10 Premier League goals with relegated Watford. However, the Nigeria international has managed just...
BBC
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw
West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road. The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.
Watch astonishing moment ex-Liverpool star Nuri Sahin rushes to protect referee from his OWN Antalyaspor players
EX-LIVERPOOL star Nuri Sahin rushed to protect the referee from his OWN Antalyaspor players after the controversial loss to Fenerbahce. Referee Kadir Saglam sent the Antalyaspor team into fits of rage after a number of controversial decisions saw the team fall to a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Super Lig leaders.
BBC
Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan
Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Striker Harry Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals to hand Tottenham Hotspur an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their London derby at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.The win moves Tottenham to 33 points from their 18 matches and to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United, though they have played a game more. Palace are in 12th...
BBC
Everton v Brighton: Team news
Everton will monitor Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina, who both missed the draw at Manchester City with illness, and Michael Keane, who has a knee problem. Midfielder Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in that game. Brighton will give returning World Cup...
Gabby Agbonlahor insists Manchester United SHOULD be eyeing up the Premier League title race
Gabriel Agbonlahor insists Manchester United should be aiming to be part of the title race and backs them to push Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur take a trip across London to Selhurst Park for an evening matchup with Crystal Palace. Spurs aren’t exactly setting the world on fire right now after a listless 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa over the weekend. We could re-hash everything that’s been said since the end of that match and today, but there’s no point. Spurs supporters are tired of hearing the excuses and justification for what essentially amounted to two wasted hours on New Year’s Day. Spurs have fallen out of the Top 4. While they’re five points out of that last Champions League spot, the upcoming schedule is brutal and could see Spurs fall much lower in the table.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
BBC
Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.
