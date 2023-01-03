Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Razer, a company known to take the CES show floor by storm with its concepts and wide range of hardware, is back for another year. And this time, the OEM is bringing upgrades across its gaming computers and peripherals while revealing new hardware for the handheld gaming market. There's also a fresh concept, bound to catch the attention of many with the hope of pleasing many ears. Here we take a brief look at everything new from Razer for 2023.

3 HOURS AGO