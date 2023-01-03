Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
The best PC controllers for gaming in 2023
Lots of PC gamers swear by their mouse and keyboard, but some titles are just meant to be played using a controller. But with so much choice, where do you even start? After testing nearly a dozen gamepads, we've picked out four standouts that cover everyone from casual gamers to aspiring esports pros.
CNET
CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens
The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
MotorAuthority
Chrysler previews next-gen cabin technology at 2023 CES
Chrysler will use the 2023 CES starting Jan. 5 in Las Vegas to provide a taste of new in-vehicle technology it may introduce in its future electric lineup. The automaker will present the Synthesis, a cabin concept that integrates AI-backed software systems sourced from parent company Stellantis, together with sustainable materials.
The Verge
What to expect from CES 2023
CES is almost here. You can already see it if you look around: announcements about new display tech, news posts filled with spec details, and lots of strange gadgets suddenly popping up out of nowhere. The Consumer Electronics Show is the starting point for the year in tech — a...
Digital Trends
The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023
Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: BMW is going all-in on Android Auto Open Source – here’s why
At CES 2023, BMW announced that its OS 9 platform, slated for release in 2024, will be the company’s first built entirely on the Android Auto Open Source (AAOS) platform. With the update, BMW will adopt a more map-centric approach and weave more third-party apps into its operating system.
Digital Trends
Android phones are stealing (and beating) the iPhone 14’s best feature at CES 2023
Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023, which will be the world’s first satellite-based solution for two-way messaging on premium smartphones and more. Unlike the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity, which is only for emergency use, Snapdragon Satellite will work for two-way text messaging and some supported messaging apps, as well as emergency use cases.
The best laptops of CES 2023 (so far)
CES 2023 is a smorgasbord of new and refreshed laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Samsung and more. Here are the most exciting laptops we've seen from our time at the show.
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
Digital Trends
TCL’s CES 2023 surprise: it’s going to sell its first QD-OLED TV in 2023
If all goes according to plan, we’ll have a third option in 2023 when it comes to TVs that use QD-OLED technology. Ahead of CES 2023, TCL has announced that it will sell its first QD-OLED TV in the coming months. TCL fans already know what this probably means....
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
Digital Trends
HP Envy laptops and desktops get huge price cuts today
HP has been making computers for decades, and it always delivers a top notch computer, whether you’re looking for a laptop or a desktop PC. Among today’s best HP laptop deals is the 17-inch HP Envy laptop, which is discounted at HP today, and the super popular and super powerful HP Envy desktop PC is also seeing a discount at HP. Each discount is pretty substantial, with savings starting at $300, and free shipping is included with each. Read onward for more details.
Digital Trends
Intel’s future GPUs just got revealed in a major leak
Intel’s first foray into the world of modern graphics cards did not exactly go smoothly, with numerous delays and problems besetting its Arc Alchemist GPUs. Now, there’s more bad news for the company, as it seems its GPU plans for 2023 and 2024 have leaked in their entirety.
Digital Trends
The ROG Flow X13 redesign makes it even thinner, even more powerful
Asus has announced updates to its Flow family of ROG gaming laptops at CES 2023, including a full redesign of the Flow X13, improved graphics and screens across the board, and an updated XG Mobile external graphics card. The Flow X13, the company’s gaming laptop with a 360-degree hinge, is...
pocketnow.com
Here is everything Razer unveiled at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Razer, a company known to take the CES show floor by storm with its concepts and wide range of hardware, is back for another year. And this time, the OEM is bringing upgrades across its gaming computers and peripherals while revealing new hardware for the handheld gaming market. There's also a fresh concept, bound to catch the attention of many with the hope of pleasing many ears. Here we take a brief look at everything new from Razer for 2023.
Digital Trends
How the Vive XR Elite can do high-end VR in a half-pound headset
The Vive XR Elite has one seriously cool party trick. Debuted at CES 2023, the latest headset from HTC is its first attempt at combining a high-end VR headset with AR technology. But more than that, within seconds, it can convert from a strapped-on headset to its much lighter glasses form. Just remove the battery cradle that straps to the back of your head, and you’re left with a pair of lightweight XR glasses that weighs just 0.53 pounds.
