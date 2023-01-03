ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FOX Sports

Rangers give forward Jimmy Vesey 2-year contract extension

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran forward Jimmy Vesey has turned a training camp tryout with the New York Rangers into a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Wednesday the team has agreed to terms with Vesey on a two-year contract extension. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Wild continue home ice domination of Lightning

Calen Addison set a Minnesota rookie record with a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to tie a team record, and the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. In producing three points for the second time in his career, the 22-year-old...
TAMPA, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Sabres Player In The Running for NHL MVP?

The Sabres haven't made the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, but this player has them pushing to end that drought. The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded to the National Hockey League's most valuable player every season. It's been around for 99 years and has been won the most by "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky a staggering 9 times. A player wins it by being voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
BUFFALO, NY

