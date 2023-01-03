As playoffs loom, do Bucs match up better against Cowboys or Eagles?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles from the pocket while looking to pass during last season's playoff game against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay won, 31-15. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

At some point this week, NFL business will resume, albeit with somber overtones and the pall of what can occur in this fierce, furious sport hanging over every workplace.

But the games will, in fact, go on. And in the wake of what transpired Monday night in Cincinnati, a season that has remained unsteady — and at times, unsightly — in Tampa Bay may not seem so underwhelming. In fact, the Bucs find themselves a week away from being undefeated again.

When the playoffs commence, they’re 0-0, same as every other postseason qualifier.

“It’s a new slate,” coach Todd Bowles said following Sunday’s division title-clinching victory against the Panthers. “Playoffs start a clean slate for everybody. You’ve got a three-game elimination tournament and it doesn’t matter where you are.”

Assured of the NFC’s No. 4 seed (as the division champ with the worst record) and a home playoff game in two weekends, the Bucs (8-8) will host the Cowboys (12-4) or Eagles (13-3) — whichever does not win the NFC East. We’ve broken down both potential matchups, and why each may — or may not — favor the Bucs.

Why the Bucs should want the Cowboys

Bucs inside linebacker Devin White (45) celebrates after sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during Tampa Bay's 19-3 triumph in the Sept. 11 season opener in Arlington, Texas. [ MICHAEL AINSWORTH | AP ]

For one, they have had Dallas’ number lately. Tampa Bay has won the last two meetings, including that 19-3 humiliation on opening night at AT&T Stadium, when Dak Prescott was knocked from the game (fractured finger) and the Cowboys managed only 244 total yards.

But weighing far heavier on the Cowboys’ collective psyche will be their historic playoff futility. Dallas has one postseason victory in this millennium, a burden of which the players will be reminded frequently in the preceding days.

And while the Bucs — as the locked-in No. 4 seed — have the luxury of resting their front-line players Sunday in Atlanta, the Cowboys must win against the Commanders — and hope for an Eagles loss to the Giants — to capture the NFC East.

Also worth considering: While the Cowboys have won their last two, less than three weeks have elapsed since their 40-34 overtime loss to the Jaguars ... in Florida ... on natural grass. Prescott threw two picks in that game and was sacked three times by one of the worst pass-rush units (31 sacks) in the NFL.

Why the Bucs should be leery of the Cowboys

Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93), center left, and Donovan Wilson, center rear, knock down Tom Brady (12) in the second half of the teams' Sept. 11 season opener. [ RON JENKINS | AP ]

Dallas has won eight of its last 10, with both losses — including the Jaguars defeat — coming in overtime. It has a plus-9 turnover margin in that 10-game stretch and has averaged 152.1 rushing yards.

Moreover, the Cowboys’ daunting pass rush could create nightmares for Tom Brady, stifling any chance of letting those trademark go routes to Mike Evans develop. Dallas’ 51 sacks rank third in the NFL, and it is allowing 6.8 yards per pass attempt, which ranks ninth.

That equates to a lot of Brady check-down throws to Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White. If that occurs, it’s hard to envision Tampa Bay scoring enough to keep up with the Cowboys, who rank second in the league with 28.8 points per game.

Why the Bucs should want the Eagles

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and NFL MVP candidate, has missed the last two games with a sprained throwing shoulder. [ MATT SLOCUM | AP ]

Mainly because quarterback Jalen Hurts is banged up. The NFL MVP candidate has been sidelined the last two games with a sprained SC joint in his throwing shoulder, and the Eagles have lost both.

While Hurts is expected back for the playoffs’ opening round, his sharpness and velocity will be rightfully scrutinized. Meantime, the status of edge-rush extraordinaire Josh Sweat is less certain.

Sweat (11 sacks), a cornerstone of the NFL’s best defense (302.6 yards per game), was carted off the field with a neck injury and transported to a hospital after a first-quarter collision with Saints fullback Adam Prentice in New Orleans’ 20-10 triumph Sunday.

Even if Hurts and Sweat both are cleared for the postseason, a playoff game in Tampa wouldn’t foster the fondest of memories. The Bucs humiliated the Eagles, 31-15 in the opening round last season, sacking Hurts twice and intercepting him twice.

Why the Bucs should be leery of the Eagles

Eagles tailback Miles Sanders ranks fifth in the NFL with 1,236 rushing yards. [ MATT ROURKE | AP ]

When healthy, they’re arguably the best team in football.

Like Dallas, the Eagles defense is equipped to make Brady look every bit his age. It currently ranks first in the league in sacks (68), and is surrendering the fewest passing yards (181.3) and total yards (302.6) in the NFL.

And with Hurts, the Eagles are 13-1. His 747 rushing yards are only 17 fewer than Lamar Jackson, and his passer rating (104.6) ranks third in the league. Hurts has thrown only five picks all year, and he is averaging 8.2 yards per pass attempt, second in the NFL only to Tua Tagovailoa (8.9).

Unlike Brady, he is complemented by a 1,000-yard rusher. Miles Sanders (1,236 yards), also headed to the Pro Bowl, averages 5.0 yards per carry.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

