League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Iowa Basketball: Kris Murray Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
Iowa forward Kris Murray entered this season as one of the best players in the country. Despite being injured for four games, Murray has delivered for the Hawkeyes this season and they'll continue to rely on him moving forward. On Wednesday night, Murray was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
Hawkeyes OC Brian Ferentz self-evaluates: ‘I did the best I could with the players we had’
Iowa’s heavily criticized offense falls under the responsibility of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. We know the deal — it’s historically bad. As for whose fault it was the team fell so short of expectations, yet again, Ferentz alludes to the players. “I would say I did the best I could this year with the pieces […]
Iowa Basketball: Patrick McCaffery To Take Mental Pause
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt junior Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety. “I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer”
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office
On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Mexican Restaurant to Open Very Soon in Anamosa
Residents of Jones County who have a love for Mexican food will soon have a new restaurant to quench their hunger. In September, we told you that a restaurant at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa was about to close its doors. Less than four months later, that location is about to be home to a new restaurant, called Porfirio's Mexican Restaurant.
Cedar Rapids Police criticized after failing to remove anti-Semitic signs
The Cedar Rapids Police Department believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs in November. KCRG TV reports the department has come under scrutiny worldwide after more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage from the incident on Tik Tok and Reddit over a seven-day period. The signs, which said “Money runs the world and Jews own the banks. The truth is anti-Semitic” and “The Holocaust didn’t happen, but it should have”, hung over an Interstate 380 overpass on Wilson Avenue Southwest.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
Freezing rain threat north Monday into Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to the central United States on Monday into Tuesday, with freezing rain likely on the edge between colder and warmer air. A few winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area for...
Iowa City man reportedly took money from register after being told he was being terminated
An Iowa City man who was told he was being let go from his job at a downtown restaurant allegedly tried to take money from the register on his way out. At approximately 11pm Tuesday, 29-year-old Jarvarise Harper of Westside Drive was at Panchero’s Mexican Grill on South Clinton Street when he was told he was being let go. Harper reportedly left the store, but returned. Police say he opened the cash register and took money out of the drawer.
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder
At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
