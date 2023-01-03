Research shows that car, pickup truck, and SUV drivers, including teens, initiate more than 75 percent of incidents involving heavy trucks. "Good Morning America" visited the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) to provide its viewers with a first-person perspective of what it is like to drive a truck on the road and tips on how to safely drive around them during the busy holiday travel season. The segment aired on Dec. 23.

