Neighborhood Spotlight: Hayfield Farm — History shapes the neighborhood

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The Hayfield Farm neighborhood site dates back to 1761 when George Washington purchased the land to...
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local

Giant Food is rolling out a new advertising campaign that focuses on its commitment to educational programs, partnerships and product offerings throughout the greater Washington, D.C., communities it serves. “Find Your Local” will run through the end of the year and features four spots with real Giant Food customers.
alxnow.com

What are some of the big City of Alexandria priorities in 2023?

Alexandria has kicked off the new year with a glimpse at some of this year’s biggest priorities. A memo from Director of Planning Karl Moritz, published ahead of Planning Commission meeting this Thursday, lays out some of the work priorities for the city over the upcoming year. Planning and...
alxnow.com

State grant could help give King Street a facelift

Alexandria is hoping to get $400,000 from the state to help with resurfacing — particularly for the city’s iconic King Street. The City Council is set to review a grant application to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s State of Good Repair program. Alexandria is applying for up...
WTOP

Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville

The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
theburn.com

New ceviche restaurant headed to Loudoun County

A new restaurant specializing in ceviche is on its way to Loudoun County. It will be called Costa Verde Grill & Ceviche Bar and it’s coming to a shopping plaza in Sterling. The location is at the Town Center of Sterling. That’s the Giant grocery store-anchored center at the intersection of Route 7 and Dranesville Road.
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021

Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
mocoshow.com

9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
DC News Now

Parents rally outside of Thomas Jefferson High School after AG investigation requested

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Tuesday evening, several parents rallied outside Thomas Jefferson High School in protest of the school’s actions — and in support of the ensuing investigation. Then, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid held a town hall inside the school’s library. The first-year superintendent answered questions and listened to comments from parents […]
mocoshow.com

Texas Parrillada Has Closed

Texas Parrillada at 9631 Lost Knife Rd in Gaithersburg has closed. The restaurant’s last day of service was on Sunday, January 1. Menu items included Tex-Mex staples like burritos, carne asada, enchiladas, and tacos. Texas Parrillada was located in the Montgomery Village Crossing shopping center, which is home to BLT Grill, Hook & Reel, and Roy Rogers.
Shore News Network

Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this shooting, please take call the police at (202) 727-9099 The post Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP

Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink

Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
