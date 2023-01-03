Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Hayfield Farm — History shapes the neighborhood
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The Hayfield Farm neighborhood site dates back to 1761 when George Washington purchased the land to...
alxnow.com
‘Deli News & More’ closes in Old Town, restaurateur signs lease
After nearly 30 years in Old Town, Deli News & More closed last month for the last time. The former owner of the convenience store at 1406 King Street left a note of thanks on the front door of the business. “It has been a privilege to be a part...
alxnow.com
Notes: Alexandria’s guaranteed income program moves forward, payments start next month
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 66 and low of 41. ☔ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 53 and low of 41. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:01 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Last month, Alexandria’s guaranteed income...
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local
Giant Food is rolling out a new advertising campaign that focuses on its commitment to educational programs, partnerships and product offerings throughout the greater Washington, D.C., communities it serves. “Find Your Local” will run through the end of the year and features four spots with real Giant Food customers.
alxnow.com
New Year’s resolution: Join a volleyball league in Alexandria!
Start the new year off by joining a volleyball league. Don’t miss out and find your team today. The Alexandria Police Department is on the scene of a shots fired call on the 6100 block of Lincolnia Road. No injuries have been reported, and there is a “moderate…
alxnow.com
What are some of the big City of Alexandria priorities in 2023?
Alexandria has kicked off the new year with a glimpse at some of this year’s biggest priorities. A memo from Director of Planning Karl Moritz, published ahead of Planning Commission meeting this Thursday, lays out some of the work priorities for the city over the upcoming year. Planning and...
alxnow.com
State grant could help give King Street a facelift
Alexandria is hoping to get $400,000 from the state to help with resurfacing — particularly for the city’s iconic King Street. The City Council is set to review a grant application to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s State of Good Repair program. Alexandria is applying for up...
WTOP
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Council to consider resolution outlining which flags can be flown and when
While flags on private property are mostly unlimited, a new resolution (item 16) heading to the City Council next week outlines some specifics on which flags can fly from city flagpoles. It’s a topic that can be controversial — in 2015 the city finally prohibited the flying of Confederate flags...
alxnow.com
Alexandria considering ‘no turn on red’ restrictions for some Old Town and Parker-Gray intersections
A few intersections along Patrick and Henry streets could turn into “no turn on red” intersections as part of an effort to clamp down on crashes in Old Town and Parker-Gray. Both streets were identified as high crash corridors in the city’s Vizion Zero Action Plan. The city...
theburn.com
New ceviche restaurant headed to Loudoun County
A new restaurant specializing in ceviche is on its way to Loudoun County. It will be called Costa Verde Grill & Ceviche Bar and it’s coming to a shopping plaza in Sterling. The location is at the Town Center of Sterling. That’s the Giant grocery store-anchored center at the intersection of Route 7 and Dranesville Road.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021
Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
Parents rally outside of Thomas Jefferson High School after AG investigation requested
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Tuesday evening, several parents rallied outside Thomas Jefferson High School in protest of the school’s actions — and in support of the ensuing investigation. Then, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid held a town hall inside the school’s library. The first-year superintendent answered questions and listened to comments from parents […]
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
mocoshow.com
Texas Parrillada Has Closed
Texas Parrillada at 9631 Lost Knife Rd in Gaithersburg has closed. The restaurant’s last day of service was on Sunday, January 1. Menu items included Tex-Mex staples like burritos, carne asada, enchiladas, and tacos. Texas Parrillada was located in the Montgomery Village Crossing shopping center, which is home to BLT Grill, Hook & Reel, and Roy Rogers.
Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this shooting, please take call the police at (202) 727-9099 The post Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Stay safe and be blessed' | Anonymous couple pays for police officers' breakfast in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — An anonymous couple is starting the new year with positivity. According to a Twitter post from the Fredericksburg Police Department, an anonymous couple bought breakfast for three Fredericksburg officers on Tuesday. According to the police department, Sergeant Worley, Officer Pence and Officer McCoy were out for...
WJLA
Sophia Negroponte, daughter of former US DNI, convicted in 2020 Rockville fatal stabbing
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County Tuesday found Sophia Negroponte, 29, of Washington, D.C., guilty of second-degree murder for the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, stemming from a 2020 stabbing. Negroponte faces up to 40 years in prison and is scheduled for...
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
