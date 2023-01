University of Delaware doctoral candidate Joseph Nakao is the first to recognize that his research is difficult to comprehend. An applied mathematics scholar, he is working to develop efficient and robust algorithms for solving partial differential equations, with an emphasis on applications in plasma physics. For the last two summers, he has worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory in California, collaborating with aerospace engineers. Nakao is passionate about his research and teaching responsibilities at UD and equally passionate about his advocacy work, which focuses on LGBTQ+ inclusivity in math departments and across universities.

