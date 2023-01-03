Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Dudley school shuts as police investigate suspicious items
A school near Dudley has been shut after suspicious items were found nearby. They were discovered shortly before 22:20 GMT on Tuesday on land close to Old Quarry Drive, in Upper Gornal. West Midlands Police said the items were taken to nearby Ellowes Hall Sports College's playing fields to allow...
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to prevent cot death, made OBE
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to stop cot death, has described being made an OBE as the “crowning achievement” for all those who helped her.The broadcaster, 68, who has been named in the New Year Honours for services to public health and charity, dedicated the achievement to her late son Sebastian.She said: “This OBE is literally a crowning achievement to everyone who helped me and upon whose ground-breaking research my campaign was based.“This is also testament that the media can be a force for good. By the Government’s own report, 80% of parents who got the life-saving advice got it...
BBC
Bus passenger attacked on way home after night out in Nottingham
A man was seriously assaulted by a fellow bus passenger after a night out. The victim, who is in his 30s, was travelling home at 23:20 GMT on Friday when he was confronted by a younger man. The attacker followed him off the bus and assaulted him in Bridgford Road,...
Ambulance staff reportedly urged to conserve oxygen amid ‘twindemic’
Ambulance staff in parts of England are reportedly being urged to conserve oxygen supplies due to a surge in demand for the small cylinders used in ambulances and A&E departments amid a “twindemic” of flu and Covid. South East Coast ambulance service foundation trust warned staff of a...
BBC
Boy, 14, missing after school trip to Manchester museum
A teenage boy has gone missing while on a school trip to a city centre museum. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was "becoming increasingly concerned" about 14-year-old Samuel, who disappeared from the People's History Museum in Manchester earlier. The teenager was described as being about 5ft 7in (1.7m) with...
BBC
Salisbury District Hospital under 'relentless' pressure
A hospital boss has warned the pressure on the NHS is "relentless" and is urging people to get the flu jab. Last month, around 500 A&E patients at Salisbury District Hospital in Wiltshire waited more than 12 hours to be admitted to wards. As well as staff shortages, the hospital...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Mark Cavendish left 'very distressed' by Essex knifepoint robbery
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared "very distressed" when he opened his door to police after a knifepoint raid at his family home, a court has heard. Prosecutors said masked intruders broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, before making off with watches, suitcases and telephones. Appearing...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
BBC
Birmingham: Revellers evacuated after city centre blaze
A large fire broke out in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of the new year. Emergency services cordoned off a section of Ladywell Walk near the Arcadian Centre - one of the city's nightlife areas - after a fire broke out among a pile of pallets and timber.
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
BBC
Herefordshire leisure centre boss worried about 2023
Rising costs have left the chief executive of a chain of leisure centres "very worried" about the year ahead. Scott Rolfe runs Halo Leisure which has eight centres in Herefordshire plus others in Shropshire and Wales. He said utility costs could rise by 300% and warned hundreds of swimming pools...
BBC
Birmingham council defends dozens of bollards on pavement
A council has defended installing dozens of bollards on a pavement saying they were needed to tackle inconsiderate parking outside a school. Birmingham City Council put up more than 50 black and yellow bollards along a short stretch of the Bristol Road South, Longbridge. Critics have described the site as...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
BBC
Leeds: Couple's fear for children in council flat 'covered in mould'
The parents of two young children have said leaks in their council flat have left their home "absolutely covered in mould". Leigh Spence and Lewis Lockwood, of Leeds, fear for the health of their two-year-old and eight-month-old sons. They said water had been running down the walls of the boys'...
BBC
Fatal Skegness pursuit PC tried to protect public, hearing told
A Lincolnshire Police officer accused of misconduct after taking part in an unauthorised pursuit which ended in a fatal collision has told a hearing he was "trying to protect the public". Kyle Johnson, 25, died when his car crashed near Skegness in March 2022 while being followed at speeds of...
BBC
Family appeal over crash death of retired Rugeley teacher
The family of a retired teacher said her "life was cruelly taken from her by a hit-and-run driver" and urged witnesses to come forward to police. Joan Hill, 73, from Rugeley, died after a stolen Ford Kuga hit the Peugeot she was in on New Year's Day, police said. Staffordshire...
BBC
Council accused over delays at football club run by SPOTY winner
A football club run by a BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner has been left without proper changing rooms for three years, a council has been told. Park Knowle FC said it "desperately needs" better facilities in Redcatch Park and has blamed the delays on Bristol City Council. The...
BBC
M42 reopens after huge HS2 bridge installed
A section of the M42 that was partly closed to allow a HS2 railway bridge to moved into place has fully reopened. It was shut for 10 days between junction nine for Sutton Coldfield and junction 10 for Tamworth and Nuneaton, but reopened on Sunday evening. National Highways thanked drivers...
Comments / 0