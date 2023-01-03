ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Daily water distribution list from Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services officials released the daily water distribution list for the affected areas as of Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Water crisis raises questions about age of infrastructure in Raleigh County

The Trap Hill Fire Department will be distributing drinking water from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Gospel Lighthouse in Sundial, located at 8461 Coal River Road, will be distributing drinking water from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A mobile shower trailer will be setup at Lester Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. You must bring your own toiletries and towel for the mobile shower trailer.

Non-potable water tankers will be setup at: Helen Park, Whitesville Fire Department, Sophia Fire Department, Coal River Fire Department, and the Trap Hill Fire Department. For more information, visit Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services’ Facebook .

