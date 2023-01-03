In a pair of unrelated hearings opening the new year at the Putnam County courthouse today, a man was sentenced to death, and another sentenced to life in prison. Circuit Judge Howard McGillin sentenced Timothy Wayne Fletcher, 38, to die for the murder of his stepgrandmother Helen Googe in 2009, following his escape from jail. It is only the fifth time in all of 2021 and so far this year that a Floridian has been sentenced to die.

