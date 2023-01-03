Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News4Jax.com
Putnam County man sentenced to life for brutal stabbing of girlfriend
PALATKA, Fla. – A jury in Putnam County on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the stabbing death of his 16-year-old girlfriend, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office. The two-day trial ended in December, when Anthony...
Trial for 'habitual offender' facing vehicular homicide charge delayed indefinitely
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for a Middleburg man that was charged with vehicular homicide and has a history of reckless driving has been delayed indefinitely, as Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. Clifford Ringer has over 40 traffic citations from throughout his life, including DUI...
News4Jax.com
Family of 4-month-old who died in hot day care van files new lawsuit after insurance company said it’s not liable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville family of a 4-month-old who died after she was left in a hot day care van in 2019 has filed a new lawsuit. The baby, 4-month-old Brooklyn Blount, was found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center on May 22, 2019. Investigators said firefighters could not revive her and she died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.
flaglerlive.com
In Putnam, a 38-Year-Old Man Is Sentenced to Die, Again, and a 21 Year Old Will Serve Life in Prison
In a pair of unrelated hearings opening the new year at the Putnam County courthouse today, a man was sentenced to death, and another sentenced to life in prison. Circuit Judge Howard McGillin sentenced Timothy Wayne Fletcher, 38, to die for the murder of his stepgrandmother Helen Googe in 2009, following his escape from jail. It is only the fifth time in all of 2021 and so far this year that a Floridian has been sentenced to die.
Jacksonville man accused of strangling, bludgeoning victim and burning body pleads not guilty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of brutally killing another man, burning his body and stealing his car entered a plea of not-guilty on all counts Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, Roderick Fields, 42, was accused of grand theft auto, but his charges were later upgraded to murder, arson, abuse of a dead body and evidence tampering. He was arraigned on those charges at Tuesday's hearing.
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Video shows police arresting 81-year-old Callahan man using walker after he allegedly shot daughter during argument
CALLAHAN, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office released video of deputies arresting an 81-year-old man accused of shooting his daughter Thursday during an argument. Video shows deputies instructing Robert Hall to exit his home and walk towards officers who had guns drawn. Hall walks slowly down the driveway using his walker before reaching the deputies who then put him in handcuffs.
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies say
A Jacksonville man and woman were arrested Saturday for the possession of methamphetamine and Xanax, deputies said. Two Jacksonville individuals arrested on drug possession charges in Middleburg.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
niceville.com
Florida postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mail, says she was after weed
FLORIDA – A Florida postal employee has pleaded guilty to stealing parcels of mail and reportedly told investigators she removed marijuana from the mailing facility, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville,...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a robber suspect. On Dec. 14, JSO responded to a robbery at 12700 Atlantic Boulevard. According to JSO, the suspect jumped over the counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee and left...
JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
JSO: Long-term narcotics investigation leads to arrest of 15 major drug traffickers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least 15 major drug traffickers have been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office during a long-term narcotic investigation called Operation DeCrypted, said the agency during a news briefing Wednesday. T.K. Waters was joined by several local and federal partners to discuss the four-month-long operation. Waters...
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
‘It happened very quickly’: Orange Park jewelry store robbed, 18-year old chases after suspect
An 18-year-old working at a jewelry and watch store in Orange Park Mall chased down a suspect accused of robbing her family’s store. Her actions helped lead to the suspect getting caught by police. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Watches Plus has been around for 25 years,...
Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
Clay County firefighter arrested, faces one count of domestic battery, deputies say
Clay County Fire and Rescue personnel are some of the county employees granted exemption, or C163 forms, upon arrest.Photo byClay County Fire and Rescue. A Clay County Fire and Rescue firefighter was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, deputies say.
JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night. STORY: Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek...
JSO says deadly shooting on West 31st Street; 21-year-old victim identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The 21-year-old victim has been identified by family as Kevon Follow. A vigil for Kevon will be held on Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on West 31st Street. STORY: JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting...
