Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Public School System bans TikTok on all school system issued devices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Soon after Governor Kay Ivey banned TikTok on all state-owned devices, state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey advised local school systems to do the same. The Mobile County Public School System already blocked TikTok on their entire network. “If the device is connected to our network than the...
Mobile man completes 90 day ‘homeless on purpose’ journey for a good cause
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 originally featured a Mobile man in September who was attempting the unthinkable by embarking on a 90-day “homeless on purpose” trek as a way to raise money for the homeless and find out what resources are needed to help get people off the streets. After 3 months of living […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Private ambulance companies show response improvement in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city’s two private ambulance companies have improved their response rates in recent months but not consistently enough for public safety officials to feel confident in recommending whether to allow a third company into the market. That application, by Medevac Alabama, has been pending for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Finley Richardson, Mobile County Distinguished Young Woman 2023
Finley Richardson, Mobile County DYW 2023, is a senior at Saraland High School. Finley has been around the DYW program from a young age. It was a lifelong dream to be named her county DYW representative. Finley has many activities on her schedule including her great friend “Sparty”, Student Government Executive Council, National Honor Society, Leo Club, Junior Council Member for the City of Saraland.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Portion of U.S. 98 that was closed is now open
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - All lanes of U.S. 98 at Vacu-Maid Drive in Mobile County are closed due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at around 12:17 p.m. today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The lanes will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with...
WPMI
The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
WPMI
Annual resource fair for those experiencing homelessness in Mobile Jan 27
The 2023 annual Homeless Connect event will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at The Grounds, 1035 North Cody Road, in Mobile. Hosted by Housing First, Inc., this one day resource fair has served our neighbors experiencing homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 2014. Together we have been able to provide vital services, free of charge, to those most in need in our community.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing Alabama 217 (Lott Road) near milepost 22 to begin a project to replace the bridge over Big Creek southwest of Citronelle. ALDOT said the $3.68 million project was expected to begin Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The work will...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mayor to gang members: ‘We’re coming after you’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other city leaders vowed stepped-up efforts to target gangs and reassure the public that big public events are safe. Investigators are still piecing together what led to the shooting...
WALA-TV FOX10
A Fairhope home raided...by bats!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Eye-catching video showed a swarm of bats circling inside a Fairhope family’s screened-in back porch, and the reactions make it even better. Fred and Susan Riley moved into their house in Fairhope about a year ago, and they said have occasional visits from the winged creatures, but not as many as they saw Monday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
‘Spirits of the Passage:’ Mobile’s GulfQuest hosts powerful exhibition on slave trade
It’s a jarring thing, to look at bars of pitted iron lined up in a museum display case, and to know that they were meant to be traded for human lives. But there they sit, in Mobile’s GulfQuest museum, along with many other artifacts and exhibits that add up to “Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.” Many of them come from the Henrietta Marie, which sank west of Key West in 1700 after delivering captive Africans into slavery in Jamaica, where the brutal conditions of sugar plantation work meant most would survive less than a decade. There’s the ship’s bell; there’s a case full of crude iron shackles used to bond pairs of captives together so that they couldn’t run or fight.
Family support leads to outstanding Golden Apple winner
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphnie Milton doesn’t have to look any further than her immediate family and her students to find the support she needs to be an outstanding teacher. So, before we meet this 6-year veteran teacher, you might be interested to hear some of the things her nominators have to say about her. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Property tax in Daphne increases this month for school funding
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Property owners in Daphne will see an increase in their property tax to provide more funding for the six schools in Daphne’s city limits, according to the city. The three mill tax increase went into effect yesterday and is expected to bring in more than...
Swearing in, gang violence, great singers: Down in Alabama
A couple of new lawmakers representing Alabama are being sworn in today on Capitol Hill. Mobile police are pointing toward neighborhood gang violence as a possible link between a deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting and another shooting at a Walmart on Dec. 27. Rolling Stone released its list...
WEAR
400 Paws pet food pantry in Pensacola to close permanently on Aug. 31
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pet food pantry in Pensacola is closing its doors after 9 years of feeding animals in the community. 400 Paws in Pensacola plans to close its doors on Aug. 31. The food pantry will be accepting donations until June 15. The pantry will remain open until...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile residents outraged by mass shooting, fearful for future downtown events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released the name of the man killed in the deadly downtown shooting. MPD says nine people were wounded and one man was fatally shot during the NYE celebration. Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. People in the community are outraged by...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living CEO being remembered as ‘compassionate,’ ‘brilliant’
Colleagues of senior living CEO Glenn Barclay are remembering him as a “compassionate” and “brilliant” leader. Barclay died Dec. 26 after being hit by a train while walking in Pensacola, FL. The Gulf Breeze, FL, resident was 55. Barclay was CEO of QSL Management LLC, the...
atmorenews.com
Main Street Atmore façade grants available
Main Street Atmore’s 2023 facade grant season opened on November 1, 2022. Applications can be found on the MSA website www.mainstreetatmore.org or stop by the Main Street Atmore office located at Atmore City Hall. As the January 31, 2023 deadline is approaching, applications may be returned via email to...
Comments / 0