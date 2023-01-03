It’s a jarring thing, to look at bars of pitted iron lined up in a museum display case, and to know that they were meant to be traded for human lives. But there they sit, in Mobile’s GulfQuest museum, along with many other artifacts and exhibits that add up to “Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.” Many of them come from the Henrietta Marie, which sank west of Key West in 1700 after delivering captive Africans into slavery in Jamaica, where the brutal conditions of sugar plantation work meant most would survive less than a decade. There’s the ship’s bell; there’s a case full of crude iron shackles used to bond pairs of captives together so that they couldn’t run or fight.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO