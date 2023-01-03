Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured In Al Nassr Jersey For First Time During Official Unveiling
Ronaldo was joined on the field by his family, including girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
Yardbarker
Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move
The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?
CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
NBC Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr; report says Newcastle loan possible
Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are moving to Saudi Arabia, although country doesn’t allow cohabitation by unmarried couples
The law does not apply to all in Saudi Arabia, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez will be allowed to live together even if it is illegal cohabitation by unmarried couples. Ronaldo, who just signed a multimillion dollar contract with soccer team Al Nassr, is preparing alongside his...
CBS Sports
Enzo Fernandez transfer: Scouting Chelsea's latest target; Benfica, Argentina star can do a bit of everything
It has been a whirlwind first six months or so for Enzo Fernandez in Europe which has seen a meteoric rise, FIFA World Cup success and now possibly a big money transfer away from SL Benfica. The 21-year-old only joined the Portuguese giants from River Plate back in June yet could be about to join American-owned Chelsea with further discussions between the two clubs expected this week. Reports in Argentina say that he already has agreed to personal terms with the Blues.
Cristiano Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait to make his debut for new club Al-Nassr as he must first serve an existing two-match ban for knocking a teenager’s phone out of their hands.Ronaldo was unveiled as a free-agent signing by the Saudi Arabain side earlier this week after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup break following an explosive interview slamming the Red Devils but looks set to have to wait until January 21 for his first appearance.The 37-year-old forward was due to face Al-Ta’ee later today, to start his reported £175million-a-year deal at Al-Nassr in earnest, but will instead...
FIFA 23 Zinedine Zidane Icon SBC Leaked
A FIFA 23 Zinedine Zidane Icon SBC has been leaked by reputable community source Fifa_Romania. Zinedine Zidane was first added as an Icon in FIFA 20. He was the premier addition of the year and instantly became one of the most sought after players in the game. Zidane excels in multiple areas of the pitch able to play as an attacking midfielder, box-to-box or even a defensive midfielder in certain formations with the right partner next to him.
kalkinemedia.com
Lazio fans hurl racist abuse at tearful Umtiti in Italy
France international Samuel Umtiti reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A. The referee stopped the game in the second half on Wednesday because of racist taunts "coming from the visitor sector occupied by...
Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Arsenal Target Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea remain interested in signing Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk amid interest from Arsenal.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Barcelona Need Extra Time To Beat CF Intercity In Copa Del Rey After Oriol Soldevila Hat-Trick
CF Intercity 3-4 Barcelona (AET) Barcelona needed extra time to progress against Spanish minnows CF Intercity in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. The 31-time champions led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 against the side from the third-tier of Spanish soccer before Oriol Soldevila, a former Barca youth ...
Soccer-Lazio's Sarri warns of unpredictable league after World Cup break
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said on Tuesday that the World Cup break has made it difficult to predict how Serie A will unfold when teams return to action after a seven-week absence.
Yardbarker
Jude Bellingham’s Future Club Revealed This Month As Liverpool And Real Madrid Lead
Jurgen Klopp has admitted how much am of an admirer he is for the 19-year-old and the player himself has spoken about former Reds captain Steven Gerrard in high regard, stating that he idolises the scouser. However, a certain Spanish club is the biggest hurdle in the way of Bellingham...
Yardbarker
Copa del Rey round-up: Expect the unexpected as fourth La Liga side falls in two days
The Copa del Rey has been producing remarkable entertainment this season and with three La Liga sides exiting to lower league opposition on Tuesday, the stage was set for shocks on Wednesday. There was just one major surprise but the games were as tightly packed as the rafters. Linares 0-5...
FOX Sports
A club-by-club look at Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering career
SPORTING (2002-03) At the age of 12, Ronaldo left the island of Madeira and headed to Lisbon for a trial at Sporting. He joined the club’s academy and by age 16 was training with the first team. Ronaldo, a skinny, skillful winger, made his senior debut at 17 and was already earning admiring glances from big European clubs during his only full season at Sporting (2002-03), when he scored five goals and had five assists. The following preseason, Manchester United visited Sporting for a match to inaugurate the Portuguese team’s stadium. Ronaldo’s performance was so good — he tormented right back John O’Shea — that United’s players urged their manager, Alex Ferguson, to sign him. Ronaldo was even introduced to United’s players in the locker room after the game. Within a week, he had signed for United for 12.25 million pounds (now $14.75 million).
Yardbarker
Robert Lewandowski suspension confirmed for Barcelona-Atletico Madrid
Robert Lewandowski will miss Barcelona’s next three games after the Central Madrid Court upheld his suspension today. The Polish forward had been given an extra two-game ban on top of the standard one, following his red card against Osasuna. His gesture of disregard towards the referee earned him that ban, but Barcelona appealed the matter first to the RFEF, then the Court of Arbitration for Sports, and finally a public court in Madrid.
Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
Comments / 0