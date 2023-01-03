Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
wbiw.com
Bobcat basics: Indiana’s only native wild cat
INDIANA – Bobcats are present throughout Indiana, especially in its southern parts and are more commonly seen in the winter. The Department of Natural Resources collects reports of bobcat sightings, trail-camera photos and mortalities through its Archer’s Index Report, a mammal form, and Snapshot Indiana. The Archer’s Index...
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man back in U.S. after stroke left him stranded in Mexico
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is back in the United States after a stroke left him stranded in Mexico for days, and his family is thanking the community for helping make it happen. Ray Rice, the owner of I-105.3, a country radio station in Scottsburg, is now...
fox35orlando.com
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
wbiw.com
Report sick or dead wildlife this winter
INDIANA – Have you seen any fish or wildlife showing odd behaviors or signs of disease?. The Department of Natural Resources encourages you to report them using its reporting system. DNR is especially interested in incidents involving the death of five or more animals, and recurring deaths of animals in the same location over a period of time.
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new mugshot revealed
University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's newest booking photo became available Wednesday evening after he entered the Latah County jail.
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
NJ residents are moving out in high numbers again in 2022. Where would they move if they could go anywhere?
Family Destinations Guide, a “kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed over 3,000 families, proposing that they hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
WLWT 5
Ohio, Indiana Special Olympics winter games to be held at Perfect North Slopes
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — More than 100 Special Olympics athletes from Indiana and Ohio will come together for three days of fun and competition during the 2023 Winter Games. The 42nd annual event is sponsored by the Indiana Lions Club and will be held Jan. 8-10 at Perfect North Slopes.
14news.com
Indiana turn signal laws change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On January 1, a new law went into effect that replaced previous turn signal policies. Previously, the law stated that drivers had to signal a turn at least 200 feet beforehand. The signal needed to be on 300 feet before turning if the vehicle was traveling over 50 miles per hour.
wbiw.com
Hot tips for cold fishing on the ice
INDIANA – Every winter, thousands of Hoosiers enjoy fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around on frozen ponds and lakes. And every year, people drown after falling through the ice. Like driving on snow, Hoosiers need to re-learn how to have safe fun on the ice. Warn children about...
Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder
It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
