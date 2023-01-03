ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, IN

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wbiw.com

Bobcat basics: Indiana’s only native wild cat

INDIANA – Bobcats are present throughout Indiana, especially in its southern parts and are more commonly seen in the winter. The Department of Natural Resources collects reports of bobcat sightings, trail-camera photos and mortalities through its Archer’s Index Report, a mammal form, and Snapshot Indiana. The Archer’s Index...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

How to fight back against Indiana invasive species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?

Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Report sick or dead wildlife this winter

INDIANA – Have you seen any fish or wildlife showing odd behaviors or signs of disease?. The Department of Natural Resources encourages you to report them using its reporting system. DNR is especially interested in incidents involving the death of five or more animals, and recurring deaths of animals in the same location over a period of time.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Indiana turn signal laws change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On January 1, a new law went into effect that replaced previous turn signal policies. Previously, the law stated that drivers had to signal a turn at least 200 feet beforehand. The signal needed to be on 300 feet before turning if the vehicle was traveling over 50 miles per hour.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Hot tips for cold fishing on the ice

INDIANA – Every winter, thousands of Hoosiers enjoy fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around on frozen ponds and lakes. And every year, people drown after falling through the ice. Like driving on snow, Hoosiers need to re-learn how to have safe fun on the ice. Warn children about...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder

It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
INDIANA STATE
