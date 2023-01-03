ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
DETROIT, MI
'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks

Michigan police have charged a man —who had his teeth filed into sharp points— with multiple felonies after holding a woman captive for several weeks. 36-year-old Michael Barajas kidnapped the 20-year-old victim and took her to a dilapidated home, according to a Facebook video posted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson. There, he tied her to a matress, screwed the windows shut and locked the doors. Over the course of the next three weeks, the woman was raped by multiple men.
FLINT, MI
7,000 redhead ducks arrive near Mackinac Bridge

Quack, quack. The invasion of all the mighty ducks is here. The Straits Area Audubon Society organization uploaded images to their Facebook account that showed close to 7,000 redhead ducks. Steve Baker, a retired veteran who volunteers as a bird counter with the organization, said that he's been counting the birds for 40 years. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
More people moved out of Michigan than in during 2022, study finds

The Great Lakes State is losing more people than it’s bringing in, a new study finds. Throughout the year 2022, more people moved out of Michigan than the amount of people who moved in, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 National Movers Study. Researchers say 58% of moves in Michigan were outbound, meaning the state lost more residents than it gained in the past year.
MICHIGAN STATE
