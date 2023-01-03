Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The Best
3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven
rew-online.com
New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023
Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
connect-bridgeport.com
Meadowbrook Mall Adds New Business Just Prior to Christmas and State Company Not Seasonal Venture
In the past few months, most of the news regarding business at the Meadowbrook Mall – outside the pending announcement of the largest retailer in the mall’s history – has had to do with businesses leaving. Just before Christmas, the mall saw a new retailer arrive that was not just for the holidays.
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Brokers Sale of $2,195,000 Building in Norwalk, Connecticut
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of 38-40 Glenwood Ave. in Norwalk, CT. Senior Associates Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright, along with Associate Patrick Hegarty, represented the seller and procured the buyer for a 10-unit value-add multifamily investment property. The Apartments at Glenwood sold for $2,195,000...
Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge
As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
News 12
Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million
The Commack Motor Inn was sold last month for nearly $14 million. The motel is known for its drive-up window, heart-shaped tubs, water beds and three-hour "short stay" option. News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor named Mukesh Patel, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly - something that community members seem happy about.
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
wiltonbulletin.com
Old Greenwich home with view of Long Island Sound on the market for $5.3M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sitting on the water of the Long Island Sound, a colonial-style home at 36 Shore Road in Old Greenwich has hit the market for $5,295,000. The 0.45-acre property features a secluded "waterfront oasis," which has a floating dock and...
trumbulltimes.com
Realtor.com predicts this CT metro as the No. 1 housing market in the United States for 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Realtor.com recently released its “Top 10 Markets 2023” report and named the Hartford metropolitan area No. 1 in the nation. The report looks at sales and price growth to demonstrate why it thinks each top 10 market...
Popular Wappingers Falls Restaurant Announces Plans To Open 2nd Dutchess Location
A super popular Puerto Rican restaurant that's an award winner in the Hudson Valley has announced it will open a second location. Café Con Leche located in Dutchess County in Wappingers Falls, says the public has shown them so much love they plan to open a new location in Rhinebeck by February or March.
Hat City Marijuana Shop Will Not Open Next Week at Scheduled
The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.
New 'Hot Chicken' Restaurant In Norwalk To Give Away 300 Sandwiches At Grand Opening
A restaurant that offers Nashville-style hot chicken will give away 300 sandwiches at the upcoming grand opening of its new Fairfield County location. Haven Hot Chicken will open its Norwalk location in mid-January, representatives said. The business also operates locations in Orange and New Haven, serving up chicken nuggets, chicken...
Brookfield Police Say Answering the Phone Could Prove to be Costly
The Brookfield Police Department has issued a warning to are residents, don't pick up the phone. In an effort to thwart scammers, BPD is asking for the public to beware of your own phone. The scam alert was posted to the Brookfield Police Department Facebook page on Monday (1/2/23) and reads:
hamlethub.com
Bernard and Sarah to open À Table, prepared food storefront, in Ridgefield's Marketplace
Sarah and Bernard bid farewell to Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar on New Year’s Eve and are ready to embark on their next culinary adventure - a new prepared food storefront in the Marketplace that brings Bernard’s fabulous food to your family’s table and allows Sarah Bouissou Catering to continue its legacy.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford police: 40 pounds of marijuana, $1 million in assets seized in drug raid
STAMFORD — Police say they found 40 pounds of marijuana and seized more than $1 million in assets during a drug raid of a local man's apartment. The Stamford Police Department's Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit searched a Glenbrook Road apartment belonging to Jobriel Melendez, 30, on Dec. 28. Assistant Chief Richard Conklin said the marijuana was conservatively worth about $200,000.
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport to Start New Year Likely Looking for OK by Council to Handle Rare Residential Unit Demolition
When it comes to demolition projects in Bridgeport, it generally involves taking down an old commercial structure to make way for another. As for residential demolitions due to a structure not being up to code, that is a rarity. However, Bridgeport will likely start the new year with a residential...
onlyinbridgeport.com
City Council Approves Funding To Advance Key East End Development
A vital development in the East End that includes a grocery store, healthcare facility, pharmacy and jazz-themed restaurant was approved for a total $1 million infusion by the City Council Tuesday night that will allow local developer Anthony Stewart to fit out the building’s exterior this winter. Mayor Joe...
