Trumbull, CT

rew-online.com

New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023

Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge

As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
TRUMBULL, CT
News 12

Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million

The Commack Motor Inn was sold last month for nearly $14 million. The motel is known for its drive-up window, heart-shaped tubs, water beds and three-hour "short stay" option. News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor named Mukesh Patel, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly - something that community members seem happy about.
COMMACK, NY
FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Hat City Marijuana Shop Will Not Open Next Week at Scheduled

The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford police: 40 pounds of marijuana, $1 million in assets seized in drug raid

STAMFORD — Police say they found 40 pounds of marijuana and seized more than $1 million in assets during a drug raid of a local man's apartment. The Stamford Police Department's Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit searched a Glenbrook Road apartment belonging to Jobriel Melendez, 30, on Dec. 28. Assistant Chief Richard Conklin said the marijuana was conservatively worth about $200,000.
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

City Council Approves Funding To Advance Key East End Development

A vital development in the East End that includes a grocery store, healthcare facility, pharmacy and jazz-themed restaurant was approved for a total $1 million infusion by the City Council Tuesday night that will allow local developer Anthony Stewart to fit out the building’s exterior this winter. Mayor Joe...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

