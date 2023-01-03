ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tracking our next warming trend

Good evening, everyone! It was a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were light from the north, around 9 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 62 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 50’s and Low 60’s range. A warming trend takes place through […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
TULIA, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $9.6 million across the country, and taking several other steps to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply. The Department is awarding 23 Value Added Producer...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports of scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wanted to warn residents of an ongoing scam where the scammer is calling residents telling them of an outstanding warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scam involves the scammer identifying themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office and telling the person they are […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX
Mix 94.1

New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher

Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda is now playing with the Harlem Globetrotters and inspiring kids across the country

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local basketball star from here in the Texas panhandle is making waves on one of the most popular basketball teams in the country. Former Hereford Whitefaces and Texas Tech player Mia Castaneda has found a new home with the Harlem Globetrotters. Castaneda spent some time playing professionally in Mexico before joining the Globetrotters.
AMARILLO, TX
