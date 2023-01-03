Read full article on original website
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
Wanna Run For Amarillo Mayor? Here’s What You Need To Know.
The news late last year that Mayor Ginger Nelson would not be seeking re-election opened up a big door in Amarillo politics. Rumors started running rampant about who could possibly run for the open post. Names were bandied about. Now, the City of Amarillo has released the process of how...
Tracking our next warming trend
Good evening, everyone! It was a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were light from the north, around 9 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 62 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 50’s and Low 60’s range. A warming trend takes place through […]
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $9.6 million across the country, and taking several other steps to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply. The Department is awarding 23 Value Added Producer...
VIDEO: Amarillo fire officials: House fire caused after dog knocks over candle, 1 injured
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Randall softball starting practice next week under new leadership.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports of scam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wanted to warn residents of an ongoing scam where the scammer is calling residents telling them of an outstanding warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scam involves the scammer identifying themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office and telling the person they are […]
2 injured in wreck in Moore County Wednesday
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving two semi-trucks. According to DPS, a semi ran a stop sign on FM 297 at HWY 287 and hit a second semi. DPS said that both drivers from the vehicles were taken […]
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
SCAM ALERT: Potter County officials warn of ‘warrant for your arrest’ scam
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, on January 6, someone called the Potter County Sheriff’s Office to see if they had a warrant for their arrest. Officials found that the caller...
New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher
Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
kgncnewsnow.com
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda is now playing with the Harlem Globetrotters and inspiring kids across the country
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local basketball star from here in the Texas panhandle is making waves on one of the most popular basketball teams in the country. Former Hereford Whitefaces and Texas Tech player Mia Castaneda has found a new home with the Harlem Globetrotters. Castaneda spent some time playing professionally in Mexico before joining the Globetrotters.
