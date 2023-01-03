Mobile police investigating death at local apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death of a man at Dauphin Gate Apartments.Viral TikTok video shows moments during downtown Mobile shooting
According to officials, officers were called to Dauphin Gate Apartments on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., after getting a report about a person shot. Once they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man dead.
Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released pending autopsy results.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 2