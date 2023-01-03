Mobile police investigating death at local apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death of a man at Dauphin Gate Apartments.

According to officials, officers were called to Dauphin Gate Apartments on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., after getting a report about a person shot. Once they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man dead.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released pending autopsy results.

