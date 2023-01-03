Read full article on original website
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
Man testifies against his brother in the killing of a mother of 5
KENT COUNTY, MI – Yenly Garcia was ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Mollie Schmidt, after his brother provided potentially damaging testimony. Garcia, 44, is accused in the August shooting death of Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother of five, at his apartment on 44th Street SW just east of Burlingame Avenue.
Kalamazoo man sentenced in death of infant he was babysitting
A southwestern Michigan man has been sentenced to at least 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of an infant he had been babysitting.
Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old child to stand trial
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Portage mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 is expected to stand trial after her case was bound over to circuit court Tuesday, according to court records. On Aug. 7, 2021, the babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911 when she found...
Man accused of arranging murders-for-hire sentenced to 20 years
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man who allegedly planned to hire someone to murder his father-in-law and another man having an affair with his wife was sentenced to 20 years for the scheme, according to the probable cause affidavit. On December 16, 2022, Joshua Cassel pleaded guilty to two...
Suspect in August murder of Plainfield Twp. woman bound to circuit court
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming man accused of killing 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt was back in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing. Yenly Garcia, 44, was bound over to circuit court on all charges, a judge decided. "We want to get justice for Mollie," said her aunt, Lisa McGraw,...
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
Court docs: Former employee accused of stabbing 2 in Branch County
A Michigan man faces assault with intent to murder charges after authorities say he tried to kill two people in Branch County earlier this week.
Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party
PAW PAW, Mich. — A 62-year-old man who allegedly killed two people by celebratory gunfire at a New Year's gathering was arraigned on four felony counts Wednesday. From VBC Sheriff: 2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County. Christopher Toppenberg, from Lawrence...
Four-year-old in critical condition after Kentwood car crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — An early morning car crash sent a 4-year-old to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The crash happened at 8:07 a.m. near 60th Street and Wing Avenue in Kentwood, according to police. New Year's Eve shooting: Grand Rapids police identify teen...
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer
UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking expected in court
A Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking will appear in court Wednesday. The court hearing is for Terrence Clay.
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
Overnight shootings in Grand Rapids leave 2 injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two young men were shot in the legs early Tuesday morning. The first shooting happened just after midnight in the parking lot of Clique Lanes on Stocking Avenue NW. GRPD says a 24-year-old man was shot twice, once in...
Armed robbery suspect found hiding by KDPS K-9, 19-year-old lodged in Kalamazoo County Jail
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A suspect who reportedly robbed a Kalamazoo business at gunpoint, then fled to a neighboring home, has been arrested. Monday afternoon officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue. They say that during the robbery, what appeared to be a black handgun was pointed at the business owner before the suspect fled on foot.
Eaton County needs help identifying retail fraud suspect
Officials said the suspect is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud complaint.
Two men injured in Monday stabbing on Burlington Road, Jackson man arrested
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Two men were stabbed while a suspect from Jackson was taken into custody on Monday following an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the incident was reported at...
Michigan State Police arrest driver in possession of illegal drugs after foot chase
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A driver is being jailed in Eaton County for the possession of meth, cocaine, resisting police, and probation violation according to a Michigan State Police (MSP) Twitter post. Troopers from the Lansing Post stopped the vehicle in Delta Township on Waverly Rd. for a violation...
Person identified in fatal shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The victim in Friday night's deadly shooting on Kalamazoo's northside has been identified as James Douglas White Jr., 29, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crime scene was at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and Franks Street, according to...
