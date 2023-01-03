Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
Kenosha officer-involved shooting: Suspect, officers identified
One of the three victims who were injured during an officer-involved shooting situation in Kenosha on Dec. 19 remains hospitalized, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.
KTTS
Woman Charged With Boyfriend’s Murder
(KTTS News) — A woman from Marshfield is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend. Police say 21-year-old Madison Rueckert shot the man in the head at a home in Marshfield on New Year’s Eve. She turned herself in to the Dallas County Sheriff.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Armed robbery, stalking charges could mean almost 45 years in prison for Racine man
RACINE — A 24-year-old Racine man, apparently upset about the end of a two-month relationship with a 16-year-old girl, was charged this week with four criminal counts, including two felony charges for stalking and armed robbery that could lead to a total of nearly 45 years in prison if he’s convicted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
KTTS
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Ozark Was Justified
(KTTS News) — No charges will be filed after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark. The former Christian County prosecutor ruled the shooting deaths of Timothy Shafer, 37, and Donna Bailey, 23, were justified. KY3 says Amy Fite issued the ruling before she left office. Ozark Police tried to...
Bolivar woman charged with death of 14-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is being accused of abusing a child until it was dead in Polk County. Ashley Dawn Cameron, 35, of Bolivar, was arrested and booked into the Polk County jail around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. Cameron is formally charged with felonies: one count of abuse or neglect of a […]
myozarksonline.com
Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks
A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
KYTV
Christian County Prosecutor’s Office releases ruling on deadly officer-involved shooting from September
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The former Christian County prosecutor ruled the actions of officers involved in a deadly shooting in September as justified. The office released the findings on Thursday. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a...
Probation for Hebron man who resisted arrest leaving officer injured, violated his burglary case sentence
A Hebron man, who violated his conditional discharge in a burglary case in McHenry and also resisted a police officer in McHenry County, has been sentenced to probation. Logan D. Grove, 23, of Hebron, was charged in November 2019 with residential burglary and burglary. Grove burglarized a residence on October 10, 2019, and entered a […]
radioplusinfo.com
1-3-23 shooting at racine bar leaves two dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
KTTS
Charges Dropped Against Realtor Accused Of Trying To Hire Hitman
(KTTS News) — Camden County prosecutors have dropped the charges against a Lake Ozark real estate agent accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law. Leigh Ann Bauman believed her ex-husband and mother-in-law were going to file for custody of her children. She was charged...
Woman allegedly spat on 2 sheriff’s deputies in Lakemoor, bragged about having communicable disease
Officials say two sheriff’s deputies were evaluated at the hospital after a woman spat on them and bragged about having a disease while at the police station in Lakemoor. A Lake County sheriff’s lieutenant was on patrol around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Volo Village Road and Route 12 in Volo. The lieutenant noticed a vehicle […]
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
Kenosha County announces Major Crash Assistance Team
A new multi-jurisdictional Major Crash Assistance Team has been activated in Kenosha County, the sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
WISN
Thieves target blue USPS mailbox in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — When Wauwatosa police last week started a pursuit with a driver who refused to pull over, they didn't know what to expect. The chase ended minutes later in a serious crash and then a foot chase in Milwaukee. Two men were arrested. It was then police discovered their car was full of stolen mail.
Witness describes terrifying armed robbery at George Webb downtown
Milwaukee police have referred criminal charges to the district attorney after a man attempted to rob the downtown George Webb on M.L.K. Drive.
KYTV
Springfield city ordinance could help increase safety at area motels
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s growing concern over the safety of some Springfield motels. Police are spending time and resources fighting illegal activity there. KY3 News crunched the numbers and learned police have responded to a high number of calls to area motels within the past year. We also...
