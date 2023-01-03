ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
KTTS

Woman Charged With Boyfriend’s Murder

(KTTS News) — A woman from Marshfield is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend. Police say 21-year-old Madison Rueckert shot the man in the head at a home in Marshfield on New Year’s Eve. She turned herself in to the Dallas County Sheriff.
MARSHFIELD, MO
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
KTTS

Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Ozark Was Justified

(KTTS News) — No charges will be filed after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark. The former Christian County prosecutor ruled the shooting deaths of Timothy Shafer, 37, and Donna Bailey, 23, were justified. KY3 says Amy Fite issued the ruling before she left office. Ozark Police tried to...
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Bolivar woman charged with death of 14-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is being accused of abusing a child until it was dead in Polk County. Ashley Dawn Cameron, 35, of Bolivar, was arrested and booked into the Polk County jail around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. Cameron is formally charged with felonies: one count of abuse or neglect of a […]
BOLIVAR, MO
myozarksonline.com

Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks

A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
LEBANON, MO
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Probation for Hebron man who resisted arrest leaving officer injured, violated his burglary case sentence

A Hebron man, who violated his conditional discharge in a burglary case in McHenry and also resisted a police officer in McHenry County, has been sentenced to probation. Logan D. Grove, 23, of Hebron, was charged in November 2019 with residential burglary and burglary. Grove burglarized a residence on October 10, 2019, and entered a […]
HEBRON, IL
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 shooting at racine bar leaves two dead including owner

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
RACINE, WI
KTTS

Charges Dropped Against Realtor Accused Of Trying To Hire Hitman

(KTTS News) — Camden County prosecutors have dropped the charges against a Lake Ozark real estate agent accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law. Leigh Ann Bauman believed her ex-husband and mother-in-law were going to file for custody of her children. She was charged...
LAKE OZARK, MO
WISN

Thieves target blue USPS mailbox in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — When Wauwatosa police last week started a pursuit with a driver who refused to pull over, they didn't know what to expect. The chase ended minutes later in a serious crash and then a foot chase in Milwaukee. Two men were arrested. It was then police discovered their car was full of stolen mail.
WAUWATOSA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy