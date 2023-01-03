Read full article on original website
Should the Red Sox Trade Triston Casas to the Marlins?
After a largely lackluster showing in the free agent market the last few months, the Boston Red Sox offseason is likely going to revolve around the trade market for the rest of the winter, and that’s not just according to me. Chaim Bloom himself has indicated as such and while getting a long-term deal for Rafael Devers should be a priority as well (if not the priority), the Red Sox are still looking for that needle-moving transaction or two.
No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal
Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
The Noon Number: Turning the Page
88 - Number of regular-season games played by the Capitals in the calendar year of 2022. In those 88 games, the Caps:. Went 45-33-10, for an overall points percentage of .568. Earned 35 wins in regulation and another 7 in overtime. Scored 283 goals (3.22 goals/game) and gave up 264...
Why Rafael Devers -- and why now? Making sense of the Boston Red Sox's big investment
Rafael Devers is staying in Boston. The Red Sox and their star third baseman are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million contract extension, setting up the 26-year-old slugger as the cornerstone of the next generation at Fenway Park. Following some high-profile departures in recent years, Devers will be the clear face of the franchise -- and its offensive catalyst -- for years to come.
Evaluating the Braves’ options at shortstop
As the calendar has flipped to a new year, it appears that the Atlanta Braves are planning to go with internal options to replace Dansby Swanson next season. Obviously, you can’t write this article without the disclaimer that things could still change, as we have seen throughout the offseason. A trade is always possible, but we are going to explore a couple of veteran free agent options that are still available.
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
Guardians sign four players to minor-league deals
The Guardians have signed four players to minor-league deals with invites to spring training, according to Zack Meisel. The Guardians have signed four players to minor-league deals that include invites to big-league spring training:. OF Roman Quinn. RHP Touki Toussaint. C Cam Gallagher. RHP Michael Kelly— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) January...
