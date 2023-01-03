ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 12

Think4urself
5d ago

Yes because of the mass vaccination! Doctors and Scientists warned this would happen among other things 🙄but instead of listening to them the were canceled and silenced for not following the agenda.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cool temps and showers expected Sunday

BALTIMORE -  Expect temperatures the 20s & 30s during the morning.Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday. Higher elevations could see you switch over from rain to snow. Monday shaping up better with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday highs will be in the 50s with a nice stretch of days ahead.Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Md. Hospital Association: With another uptick in COVID cases, hospitals are nearing capacity

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity with longer wait times to help patients, due in part to “another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization for COVID,” according to the Maryland Hospital Association.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study

MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Environmentalists grade the Chesapeake Bay with a D-plus

The Chesapeake Bay is still getting a 'D-plus' grade from environmentalists. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says the bay continues to struggle with agricultural pollution. Rockfish and oysters rose, while blue crabs declined. After years of overharvesting, Maryland and Virginia reported the highest rates of juvenile oyster production in the past...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Two MoCo Giant Pharmacy Locations Now Offering On-Site Flu and Strep Throat Testing with Results in 10 Minutes

Giant Food, the regional grocery chain, recently announced that 14 Giant Pharmacy locations throughout Maryland and Virginia, including two Montgomery County locations, are now offering on-site testing for flu A and B strains and strep throat for individuals three years of age and older. Testing is administered by Giant’s certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians and results will be received within 10 minutes. If further consultation is needed, Giant Pharmacy offers an optional telehealth visit with a healthcare provider through Physician 360 ($29.95 fee applies payable to Physician 360 with discount code “GIANT”) to receive a consultation and any needed prescriptions, without ever leaving the pharmacy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maryland

Climatic conditions vary across Maryland. The eastern part of the state experiences a humid subtropical climate due to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, while the western section has a continental climate. Like most areas in the U.S., the coldest season is winter which lasts from December to February. But...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy