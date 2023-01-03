COVID-19 cases back in the thousands after holidays

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Hidalgo County health authorities reported eight COVID-19-related deaths between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

The county also reported an additional 1,385 cases of COVID-19 in the week. Of the 1,385 cases, 749 were confirmed cases and 636 were probable cases.

This raises the county’s total confirmed cases to 258,546 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 89 people have been hospitalized in Hidalgo County health facilities with COVID-19. Of the 89 are 72 adults and 17 children.

Thirteen people are in Intensive Care Units, according to the county. Of the 13 are 12 adults and one child.

Director of Public Media Relations with DHR, Marcy Martinez, told ValleyCentral DHR Health has 13 patients in its hospital with COVID-19, and two are in the ICU.

