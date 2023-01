Fire Flow testing will be conducted on Saturday, January 7, 2023, beginning at 8:00 A.M. on LEWIS ST. Water may be discolored for a time in the areas of LEWIS ST, MAIN ST, PEARSON ST, ESSEX ST, RAILROAD ST, and SHAWSHEEN RD. To help alleviate the discoloration problem, please run your cold water faucets until the water clears.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO