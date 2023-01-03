ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Increasing accessibility: PHDMC launches new website

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLk62_0k21tAqZ00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health information is easier to access in Montgomery County after the county Public Health released its new website design.

The design features a “mobile first” approach, hoping to provide better access to those who may not have regular internet access.

DeWine signs Ohio’s distracted driving bill into law

“For many people, their only access to the internet is through a smartphone,” said Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Manager, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County. “That is particularly true for lower-income individuals who historically are at a greater risk of poor health outcomes due to, among other things, lack of resources.”

According to the press release, the new site includes improved page navigation as well as additional accessibility features for individuals who are motor impaired, blind, color blind and dyslexic.

Police: Fatal crashes in the Miami Valley decreased in 2022

“As Public Health continues to expand its services, it was time for a refresh of the site,” said Website Designer Brian Eatman, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

You can find the website at https://www.phdmc.org/ .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Montgomery County ADAMHS Tips to Quit Smoking in 2023

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As we enter the new year, maybe you’re still thinking on your New Year’s resolution. But what time could be better to quit smoking?. Bruce Barcelo from Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services of Montgomery County shares tips on how to quit and why you should do cut the smoking out of your life.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

CPR kiosk at University of Dayton teaches in minutes

“We will use different educational opportunities to engage the student body as well as faculty and staff and community members. So, individuals throughout the city of Dayton can also come in here utilize this machine and practice CPR,” Melissa Longino, the Executive Director of UD Campus Recreation said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Concerns drive observation at Huber Heights intersection

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to resolve concern in a congested Huber Heights intersection. The Huber Heights Police Department posted on Facebook that they will be monitoring the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way after they were made aware of concerns in the community. The post says two officers will monitor […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Dayton-based brewery unveiling new updated look

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton-based brewing company has unveiled a fresh new style for its brand. Warped Wing Brewing Company draws its name from Dayton’s own history. According to their website, the name Warped Wing comes from the Wright Brothers’ invention of ‘Wing Warping’ on a fixed-wing aircraft. The brand name is staying the […]
DAYTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms

You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
HAMILTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Dilworth, Miami County ObGyn joins Wilson Health

SIDNEY — Dr. Daniel Dilworth and Miami County Ob/Gyn have joined the Wilson Health Medical Group network. The medical office will remain located at 1930 Prime Court, Suite 105, Troy, Ohio. “We will continue to provide our patients the same high quality care they’ve come to know and trust,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion

Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion. The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release. “The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy