MetroParks Ice Rink closed due to ‘unfavorable temperatures’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Unseasonably warm weather has closed the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark on Tuesday.How Five Rivers MetroPark keeps their ice rink frozen
According to Five Rivers MetroParks, the MetroParks Ice Rink is closed on Tuesday, Jan. 6 due to “unfavorable temperatures and weather.”
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik reported a high of 64 degrees for Tuesday’s forecast. In 1897, the record high was set at 65, Jarosik reported.
