MetroParks Ice Rink closed due to ‘unfavorable temperatures’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Unseasonably warm weather has closed the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark on Tuesday.

According to Five Rivers MetroParks, the MetroParks Ice Rink is closed on Tuesday, Jan. 6 due to “unfavorable temperatures and weather.”

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik reported a high of 64 degrees for Tuesday’s forecast. In 1897, the record high was set at 65, Jarosik reported.

