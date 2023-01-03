ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Look: 'Outer Banks': Netflix shares Season 3 photos, premiere date

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Outer Banks will return for a third season in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNKGN_0k21sN4X00
"Outer Banks" stars Carlacia Grant as Cleo and Jonathan Daviss as Pope. Photo courtesy of Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Netflix shared a premiere date, Feb. 23, and first-look photos for the season Tuesday.

Outer Banks is a teen drama series following a group of friends, known as the Pogues, living in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten and Drew Starkey star.

Outer Banks Season 3 premieres February 23 - FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/Odp3POhXVR — Netflix (@netflix) January 3, 2023

Season 3 will see the Pogues face new dangers as they resume their search for treasure.

"After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home," an official synopsis reads. "But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives."

2.23.23, see you there! ️ #OBX3 pic.twitter.com/Dqi8lDs8Jt — Outer Banks (@obxonnetflix) January 3, 2023

Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Burke also serve as executive producers.

Outer Banks premiered on Netflix in April 2020 and returned for a second season in July 2021.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TVLine

Outlander Season 7: A Frenzied, Fiery Future Awaits the Frasers in New Trailer — Plus, Find Out When It'll Premiere

Is Outlander‘s prophetic Ye Olde Newspaper Clipping of Doom about to come to pass? Signs point to “verra possibly,” given clues in the Starz historical drama’s just-released teaser trailer. Those who’ve watched the show for a while will remember that, a few seasons ago, Roger and Brianna became aware of a colonial newspaper’s notice about the deaths of her parents in a fire at their North Carolina home. And in the video above, it certainly looks like Claire and other Fraser’s Ridge residents are scooping up water in order to stave off a fiery conflagration. The fire’s inclusion in Season 7 — which...
Popculture

Netflix Adds 2022 Horror Movie Fresh From Theaters

It may almost be January, but Netflix's streaming library is getting a jumpstart on spooky season. Over Christmas weekend, the streamer's horror catalog bulked up with a surprising new addition, with the 2022 film The Invitation joining the lineup on Saturday, Dec. 24, just months after its theatrical release. Directed...
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode

“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?

Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
MONTANA STATE
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2

Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
soaphub.com

General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a Divisive New Movie This Week

A new Netflix original film hit the platform this weekend, and curious viewers may find mixed reviews if they look ahead. White Noise is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola. Since its first screening in August, critics have been at odds about this film.
TheStreet

How Amazon Could 'Steal' Season 2 of Netflix's Hottest Show

When it comes to popular intellectual property, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report streaming service, Prime Video, has really been coming up in the world. Sure, it's nowhere near as established as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report or Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. But the streamer has seen some success with original programming, from its early series like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to its far more cynical take on the comic book superhero genre "The Boys". Most recently, the streaming platform hit the IP big time when it produced "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power".
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8

It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
ComicBook

Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video

Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
TVLine

Harry & Meghan Hits Nielsen Streaming Chart at No. 3, Wednesday No. 1 Again

Wednesday once again dominated Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while the docuseries Harry & Meghan made its chart debut at No. 3. For the week of Dec. 5, Netflix’s Wednesday amassed another 3.3 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes, followed by Netflix’s Firefly Lane with nearly 1.4 billion minutes viewed across 19 total episodes. With an audience that is described as similar to The Crown‘s, “though slightly younger and more female driven,” Netflix’s Harry & Meghan landed at No. 3 with nearly 1.3 billion minutes viewed for its three episodes. It was followed by Netflix’s Dead to Me (600 million minutes/30...
Deadline

‘1899’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

There will no second season for mystery thriller series 1899. Netflix has canceled the series, from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who revealed the news on social media. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Hugh Grant Says He's "Married To James Bond" In 'Knives Out' Sequel Related Story 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Meet Young Lady Danbury In First Look Photo From 'Bridgerton' Prequel Series “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” co-showrunners bo Odar and Friese announced Monday on Odar’s Instagram account. “We would have loved to finish this incredible...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
513K+
Followers
70K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy