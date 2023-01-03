ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Carter's Corner: Applaud Thomas' Greatness While You Can

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If this comes off as hyperbole, so be it. The greatness of Trinity Thomas is worth the risk of sounding like Howard Cosell on the opening of "Monday Night Football" back in the day. Plus, the 21-year-old Thomas has her own Wikipedia page, so she must...
floridagators.com

Will Palmer Joins Florida Gators Coaching Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gators Track and Field has hired Will Palmer as Associate Head Coach for Cross Country and Assistant Track and Field Coach, as announced by Head Coach Mike Holloway today. Palmer comes to Florida from Alabama where he spent the last five years working with the distance...
floridagators.com

Just Like Old Times for Lofton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Lofton is a seasoned veteran at finishing what he starts. Lofton ranked among the national leaders each season in minutes played during his four years at St. Bonaventure. He averaged 38.5 minutes per game last season, the third-most of any player in Division I. Lofton's...
floridagators.com

Business As Usual, Both Sides Say, for White Reunion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No matter what he says or thinks or says he thinks, this one will be different. The feeling will be fleeting and eventually give away to an actual game, but it'll definitely be different. Even awkward, perhaps. Mike White loved Ole Miss, but always seemed to...
floridagators.com

White Out: Lofton, Gators Close Out Bulldogs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No one needed to tell Todd Golden as much, but they're pretty much all going to be like this from here on out. OK, maybe not exactly like this one — complete with emotional subplots involving former coaches — but games in the Southeastern Conference are going to require teamwork and toughness and mostly be decided in the final few possessions, which made Golden's first league win as coach at Florida all the sweeter Saturday.
floridagators.com

Florida Unable to Stave Off Georgia Comeback, Fall 82-77 on Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball gave a valiant effort on Sunday afternoon, but was unable to stop a Georgia comeback attempt, falling to the Lady Bulldogs 82-77 in Exactech Arena. The Gators (12-5, 1-3 SEC) were led by KK Deans who tallied 21 points, including a 5-of-9 effort...
floridagators.com

Gators Return Home for Sunday Matchup with Georgia

Georgia (12-5, 1-2 SEC) vs. Florida (12-4, 1-2 SEC) GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After a two-game road tilt in Southeastern Conference play, Florida women's basketball returns home on Sunday, Jan. 8, for a noon ET game against Georgia. The game, which is slated for a noon ET tip, will air...
floridagators.com

No. 2 Florida Sets Season Opening High to Start 2023 with Quad Win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Preseason No. 2 Gators gymnastics used its highest season opening total to begin 2023 with a quad meet win Friday in front of a sellout Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center crowd. Florida posted a 197.75, followed by West Virginia (194.925), Ball State (194.10) and Lindenwood (193.125).
floridagators.com

Florida vs Georgia (Saturday, 1 pm)

A nuts and bolts look at Saturday's visit from Mike White and his Georgia Bulldogs. * When: Saturday, 1 p.m. (ET) * Where: Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center / Gainesville, Fla. * Records: Florida (7-7, 0-2) / Georgia (11-3, 1-0) * TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold) * Radio: Gator...
