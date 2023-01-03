GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No one needed to tell Todd Golden as much, but they're pretty much all going to be like this from here on out. OK, maybe not exactly like this one — complete with emotional subplots involving former coaches — but games in the Southeastern Conference are going to require teamwork and toughness and mostly be decided in the final few possessions, which made Golden's first league win as coach at Florida all the sweeter Saturday.

