Jockey reveals heartache after horse's death at prestigious Perth race as he cops six-week ban

By Dan Cancian For Daily Mail Australia
 5 days ago

One of the jockeys involved in the shocking fall at the Perth Cup on Sunday that led to a horse being euthanised described the incident as 'the worst moment of his career.'

Chili Is Hot and Dom To Shoot fell to the turf 200 metres into the 2400m race, held in front of more than 10,000 spectators on New Year's Day at Ascot Racecourse.

The former had to be euthanised at the track after being attended to by officials, while the latter sustained cuts and was left slightly lame in one of its forelegs.

Peter Knuckey, who was riding Chili Is Hot, emerged unscathed, while Jordan Turner who was aboard Dom To Shoot suffered a bloody nose.

After reviewing multiple angles of the incident, a stewards inquiry concluded Joseph Azzopardi was responsible for the fall.

Azzopardi, who was riding Buster Bash, allowed his horse to move outward when he was not clear of Chili Is Hot. The latter subsequently made contact with Buster Bash's heels, sparking the fall which knocked over Dom To Shoot.

'It is the worst moment in my racing career,' the 27-year-old told the inquiry.

'It was not intentional and I was trying to control Buster Bash, who was riding waywardly.'

Azzopardi pleaded guilty to careless riding and has been suspended for six weeks.

Meanwhile, Knuckey told the hearing he had no time to react.

'I went forward on my mount from a wide barrier and was moving in, looking for a position. Buster Bash was inside me,' he said.

'Buster Bash got its head up and shifted out. I tried to shift Chili Is Hot out to avoid Buster Bash. However, Chili Is Hot clipped Buster Bash’s heels and fell. Her legs were taken out from under her.

'The movement from inside me was by about a half-horse. I saw Buster Bash’s head shift out. We were trying to find positions and I was three-wide.'

Similarly, Turner noted he was powerless to avoid the chaos in front of him.

'Dom To Shoot tried to jump Chili Is Hot,' he said. However, Dom To Shoot fell and I was dislodged.'

The meeting was abandoned with roughly 900m left to run, the first time the event had to be cancelled in its 136-year history. The Perth Cup has now been rescheduled for January 14.

In a statement, an RSPCA Western Australia spokesperson said 'the fatality further highlights the need for changes to the thoroughbred racing industry.

'Racehorses are at risk of harm during races, training and trials with the main types of injuries involving muscle, bones, tendons and ligaments.

'Serious injuries such as fractures and ruptured ligaments or tendons which cause pain or distress, and cannot be treated, should result in immediate euthanasia.'

