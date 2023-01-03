Read full article on original website
Sam’s Club Reduces Membership Price - Discount is Temporary
For a limited time, Sam's Club Plus Memberships is $70. The regular membership price is $110, which means that for a limited time, customers can save $40. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Jo-Ann Closing Plans for 2023 Announced
Utah couple made $150,000 selling wrapping paper online
The holidays are coming up fast. Many of us still have presents to wrap and place beautifully under the tree. Some of us spend too much time picking out the wrapping paper too. But what if you can’t find that perfect wrapping paper? Well, one Utah couple solved a problem that must have been needed. According to a Time article, Michael and Diana Stone started printing custom wrapping paper and selling it on Etsy. Diana’s father owns a printing company and a customer had asked for custom patterns for wrapping paper. Diana ran with it and suddenly a new side hustle idea was born.
Our Market Small Shops Closing Jan. 7
After operating about 16 months on West Main Street, Our Market Small Shops gift store is closing its doors. Owner Greg Holden said the reason is. “We were down probably 60 percent this Christmas season over last year,” he said. “Starting out, we did very well but during recent months, we were down $3,000 or $4,000 over the previous year. I don’t know what happened.”
With Retail Theft Rampant, Will New Deterrents at Walmart, CVS and More Drive Consumers Away?
Retail shrink, or company inventory lost to causes other than sales, has risen to an unprecedented level, causing some of the trade's biggest corporations to implement extra in-store anti-theft...
Check out these 5 commercial development projects coming to Richardson in 2023
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Map courtesy of Google Maps) Curious about upcoming renovations, businesses and attractions in Richardson? The following projects have been filed in the last...
Best Bargains for January
Ready to get out and spend all the holiday gift cards you received last month? Stretch those gifted dollars even further by shopping for items that stores are offering on deep discount this time of year. Here’s a look at some categories where you can find great deals now, according...
The Best Way to Convert Your Loose Coins Into Cash
Turning coins in for cash means a little extra pocket money for most of us. But if you've got enough change lying around, it could make a dent in your rent or even help pay for a trip. Jeff Stotsky and his husband, Jon Schweizer, regularly drop their loose change...
Walmart shoppers blast ‘store failure that cost them money’ & warn others not to make the same mistake at the checkout
WALMART customers have slammed the retailer after they claim they were double-taxed on their shopping. Jim and Cheryl Wilmington have urged patrons to check their receipts and scan non-food and fresh products separately. The pair were left furious after they claimed they were taxed twice following a visit to the...
People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target
Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.
