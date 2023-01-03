Read full article on original website
Aislynn Randall
1d ago
Brenym went to my school in my grade level and I’m sad bc He was my friend and he was In one of my classes
Reply(4)
7
Richland Hills police share details about 8-year-old allegedly stabbed to death by grandfather; no motive released
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Richland Hills police held a new conference Wednesday to share new details about the investigation into a grandfather arrested in the New Year's Day fatal stabbing of his 8-year-old grandson. Richland Hills Police Chief Kim Sylvester said she hopes to hand over the case to...
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Fort Worth
A shooting victim has died and two others were wounded in gunfire at a far west Fort Worth home Wednesday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m. sending police to a home on Panay Way near I-30 and Loop 820
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Missing Collin County teen from Amber Alert found unharmed
UPDATE: Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a home near Princeton and Celina Police said she was returned to the custody of CPS. CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the […]
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police looking for suspect who shot dog during robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking the public for help finding a suspect who shot a dog during a robbery on Monday. Police say the robbery happened at a convenience store on North Main Street around 1:30 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. As the suspect approaches the...
SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene
A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
Amber Alert discontinued for 17-year-old from north Texas
An Amber Alert that was issued in the morning hours of Thursday was discontinued Thursday afternoon.
Man admits to shooting, killing 22-year-old at Rowlett home, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — A 21-year-old suspect is accused of confessing to shooting and killing a man inside a Rowlett home early Wednesday morning, police said. The Rowlett Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Primrose Lane around 1:36 a.m. Wednesday. Police said...
Hit-and-run victim dies in Dallas, investigators believe vehicle may have been 18-wheeler
The hunt is on for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on I-35 near Market Center Boulevard in Dallas Wednesday. Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the victim already dead
Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County
en weeks after a man was gunned down at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars. Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear
Amber Alert canceled for missing girl missing out of Celina, Texas
CELINA, Texas — Police in Celina, Texas canceled an Amber Alert for a teen who was last seen on Monday. The teen was found near Princeton, Texas unharmed and returned to the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS). No other information is available at this time.
fox4news.com
Dallas man who allegedly sold machine gun conversion devices on Instagram charged
DALLAS - A Dallas man who sold equipment that makes semiautomatic pistols fully automatic is facing multiple charges. 22-year-old Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley was indicted on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm on Dec. 28. Investigators say Ashley sold 'Glock switches' on Instagram. Glock switches can be installed onto...
fox5ny.com
Police arrest suspect at Dallas golf course after he shot at golfers, hid for hours in drainage ditch
DALLAS - Dramatic moments at a South Dallas golf course on Wednesday, when an hours-long standoff between a suspect and police came to an end thanks to a police robot. Dallas police arrested 31-year-old Kevin Knowles after an hours-long standoff near Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon during the standoff.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Eddie Lopez's killer
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police say road rage took the life of a family man on his way home after playing a set with his band. Detectives say the shooter was in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV. That car and the people in it are the...
fox4news.com
Dallas police use robot to end golf course standoff
An hours-long standoff between a suspect and police came to an end thanks to a police robot. The suspect is accused of stealing a golf cart and shooting at golfers before hiding in a drainage ditch.
Suspect in fatal stabbing in Dallas claimed victim 'walked into the knife'
DALLAS — An affidavit for the suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing case in Dallas last month details what happened that night, with the suspect telling the victim's mother it was accidental. A warrant was issued for Shamonick Stevenson for the charge of first-degree murder. Police first responded to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Shootout After Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center
One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run ended in a deadly shootout outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon. According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
fox4news.com
Family: 8-year-old North Texas boy was temporarily living with grandfather who allegedly stabbed him to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Child Protective Services says they are investigating the stabbing death of an 8-year-old child where the suspect is the boy's own grandfather. The agency says that they do not have any history with the family. The boy's great-grandmother Linda Hubbard drove down from Missouri after learning...
Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run on Jan. 4 in Fort Worth.Police said they believe a vehicle struck her in the early morning hours. She was found just before 8 a.m. in the roadway at 100 West Freeway EB.The driver involved fled the scene without calling the police or helping the woman. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4885.
